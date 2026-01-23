The number of weddings held in Istanbul continues to rise, with the city hosting nearly 145,000 ceremonies in 2025, according to the Istanbul Meeting and Wedding Hall Operators Chamber (ISTDO).

ISTDO President Adem Sönmez explained 140,000 weddings were organized across the city in 2024, adding that the sector aims to further increase the figure in 2026.

Sönmez stated that approximately 1,300 wedding halls currently operate in Istanbul, serving thousands of couples each year. He noted that while the sector faced serious challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has since recovered and regained momentum.

“People have not abandoned the tradition of weddings,” Sönmez said, emphasizing that wedding culture remains strong despite changing social and economic conditions.

He pointed out that wedding numbers have shown a noticeable increase in the post-pandemic period, adding that the sector is satisfied with the overall performance recorded in 2025.

Sönmez also called for a reduction in the value-added tax (VAT) applied to wedding halls, saying such a step would directly benefit couples planning to get married.

“If the VAT rate is lowered, our sector will reflect this as discounts for couples,” he said, noting that a tax reduction would positively affect wedding numbers and support further growth.

Referring to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s decision to declare 2025 as the “Year of the Family,” Sönmez said the sector hopes the initiative will continue into 2026.

“The wedding sector represents Anatolia’s tradition of social solidarity and mutual support,” he said. “We fully support the marriage loan program and request that it be maintained.”

Sönmez also noted changes in wedding planning habits, explaining that couples now make reservations closer to their wedding dates.

“In previous years, reservations were made six to seven months in advance. Today, this period has shortened to three or four months,” he said.

According to Sönmez, reservations for 2026 weddings are progressing well, and the sector expects to meet its targets.

Highlighting the broader economic impact of weddings, he stressed that the industry plays a key role in supporting multiple sectors.

“When people get married, many areas of the economy are activated, from home furnishings and textiles to white goods, real estate and the automotive sector,” he said. “For this reason, wedding culture should be preserved and supported.”