An art historian said on Friday that the number of deserted buildings located in Istanbul’s historic central districts, such as Karaköy, Eminönü, Üsküdar, Beşiktaş and Kadıköy, are exposed to a direct threat of collapsing, which could harm livelihoods. Therefore, these buildings need to be restored or adequately demolished.

The collapse of a five-story building in Beyoğlu district on Thursday revived the debate on the similar 3,500 structures across the city that sit close to the fault lines, raising fears of a possible earthquake.

Art historian Süleyman Faruk Göncüoğlu told Anadolu Agency (AA) that if the deserted buildings are historical structures, they should be restored. If they are not, they should be demolished and rebuilt. He emphasized that abandoned buildings in Istanbul are not sturdy enough to withstand earthquakes, and in the event of an earthquake and subsequent aftershocks, the derelict buildings would be the first to suffer damage.

Göncüoğlu further added that laws and regulations regarding derelict buildings should be made as soon as possible.

Göncüoğlu also pointed out that renovating derelict buildings is challenging because some properties have an increasing number of heirs, which can make it difficult for real estate agents to carry out their work. This is also a reason why many buildings are left to fall into disrepair.

Architect Serkan Akın noted that while some of the owners of abandoned buildings in the city could be reached, some of them were impossible to get in touch with. He explained that derelict buildings are generally registered as cultural assets and are abandoned due to the owners' requests for new construction based on the rent that was not officially accepted.

There is no problem in demolishing derelict buildings by the public as a precautionary measure, but it is not possible to demolish derelict buildings registered as cultural property before they are documented, according to the legislation and restoration theories.

Hence, problems arise when derelict buildings are registered as cultural properties, and no action is taken by their owners.

Akın underlined that the public can do something by showing a different will, expropriating these structures, and putting an annotation on the title deed by covering the project and restoration costs.

Penalties can be increased or public funds can be used for the restoration of such structures.

He also stated that the expected decision from the Conservation Board in the building that collapsed in Beyoğlu will be the removal of the rubble.

The Conservation Board has already approved the projects, and the owner has obtained a license from the municipality. All the board has to do is tell the owner to remove the rubble and to cover the viable parts of the structure.