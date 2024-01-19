Following the bribery operation against Büyükçekmece Municipality Thursday, where 22 individuals were detained, a crowd gathered in front of the municipality allegedly attacked a reporter working for broadcaster A Haber, kicking and punching him.

The Büyükçekmece Chief Public Prosecutor's Office swiftly issued a detention order for three individuals involved in assaulting journalist Ahmet Nazif Vural, as reported by Sabah newspaper.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç confirmed the detention of the attackers and assured that the investigation was ongoing.

The assault received strong condemnation from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) spokesperson Ömer Çelik, expressing their unequivocal condemnation of the attack.

Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) candidate Murat Kurum added his voice, stating, "I condemn the attacks against journalists who have no purpose other than reporting." AK Party Provincial Chairperson Osman Nuri Kabaktepe lamented the incident, noting a concerning setback for press and media freedom.

Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun took to his social media, expressing his reaction to the attack: "I convey my wishes to the journalist, who was attacked by a group while practicing his journalism profession in Büyükçekmece and I wish him a speedy recovery. I strongly condemn this attack aimed at preventing the freedom of information, which is one of the fundamental rights of the people, and I express that we, as the Directorate of Communications, will follow the process closely."

The assault on the journalist highlights the volatile nature of the situation surrounding the Büyükçekmece Municipality scandal, prompting widespread condemnation and calls for the protection of press freedom.