The Bangladesh Consulate General in Istanbul marked Independence and National Day on Thursday with the participation of Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapon, who was visiting the city to attend the STRATCOM Summit.

Members of the Bangladeshi community in Istanbul gathered at the consulate’s auditorium for the event, which was also attended by Bangladesh’s ambassador to Türkiye, Amanul Haq.

Addressing the gathering, Swapon emphasized the importance of inclusivity and respect for differing views in ensuring peace and prosperity. He urged members of the diaspora to invest in Bangladesh, particularly in education and key economic sectors.

Describing the diaspora as “informal ambassadors,” he called on them to help strengthen Bangladesh’s positive image in Türkiye.

Swapon also assured expatriates that the new government would pursue people-centered governance, adding that Bangladesh has much to learn from Türkiye.

In his remarks, Haq highlighted the multifaceted relationship between Bangladesh and Türkiye and expressed hope that ties would deepen further under the new government formed last month with a strong popular mandate.

Consul General Mizanur Rahman stressed the need to eradicate hunger, poverty, illiteracy and social injustice to make independence meaningful and sustainable.

Several community members, including academics and media figures, also spoke, reaffirming their commitment to contributing to Bangladesh’s development from abroad.

The event concluded with prayers for the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for independence, as well as for the country’s continued peace and prosperity.