The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Disaster Coordination Center (AKOM) has warned that a cold air wave is expected to enter the Marmara region on Monday morning, causing temperatures in Istanbul to drop by 2-4 degrees Celsius (4-7 degrees Fahrenheit) and fall to levels suitable for snowfall.

According to an AKOM statement on Monday, spring-like temperatures ranging between 14 and 18 degrees Celsius throughout the past week have already declined to around 7 degrees Celsius due to changing atmospheric conditions.

From the evening hours onward, northerly winds are forecast to strengthen, blowing intermittently at 40-75 kph (25-47 mph), occasionally reaching storm intensity. Locally heavy rain showers are expected through the night. While precipitation is forecast to weaken temporarily overnight, it is expected to become effective again from Monday morning.

AKOM stated that strong rain showers are expected across Istanbul throughout the day. With the arrival of the cold air mass, precipitation in the city’s western districts, including Silivri, Çatalca, Arnavutköy, Büyükçekmece, and Başakşehir, may fall as sleet and, in some areas, snow.

Cold and rainy weather conditions are expected to remain effective until Tuesday morning, after which temperatures are forecast to rise again from midweek. From Wednesday, temperatures are expected to reach approximately 15 degrees Celsius.

Authorities warned residents to remain cautious due to the risk of flooding, water accumulation, snowfall, icing, frost and potential disruptions to transportation, particularly during Sunday and Monday, as well as during the winter conditions expected to persist until Tuesday morning.