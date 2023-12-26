Istanbul authorities arrested 24 individuals involved in selling fake medications and exporting empty boxes, in a significant crackdown on counterfeit medicine and illicit export activities. The seized drugs, which have an estimated market value of TL 98 million ($3.34 million), were part of an extensive operation conducted by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

The investigation focused on an organization allegedly orchestrating fraudulent practices within 16 different pharmaceutical companies, overseen by the group's leader, D.T., and several close associates. A total of 38 suspects associated with this criminal organization were implicated in the distribution of 11 types of counterfeit medicines, with an export value amounting to TL 98.26 million, between 2020 and 2022. These drugs were deceptively sold to Iranian citizens.

The inquiry revealed that the victims were misled into exporting the medicines, resulting in financial loss. Complaints lodged by Nadıd Razaei Anvari and Ali Akbar Kokobzadeh reported significant monetary losses amounting to 3.5 million euros ($3.85 million) and 1.08 million euros, respectively. Moreover, an additional refund of TL 1.66 million, pertaining to a VAT refund application, was recovered.

A particularly concerning discovery was the illegal export of 100,751 green prescription drugs containing the active ingredient Pregabalin, despite being unregistered for sale in the domestic market. Investigations revealed these drugs were removed from their original packaging and placed into either empty boxes or containers with no active effects.

The ongoing investigation into these serious allegations has led to the accusation of 38 suspects for crimes including "establishing and managing a criminal organization," "membership in a criminal organization" and "qualified fraud involving public institutions and organizations to facilitate criminal activities."

In response to these offenses, the Istanbul Financial Crimes Branch Directorate conducted a comprehensive operation targeting crimes such as "forgery of official documents," "production and trafficking of narcotic or stimulant substances," "violations against Anti-Smuggling Law No. 5607" and "money laundering from criminal activities." As a result of this operation, 24 suspects have been apprehended and detained, while efforts to apprehend other suspects remain ongoing.