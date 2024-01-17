In recent days, the incidents of accidents and breakdowns in public transportation vehicles affiliated with the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB), under the leadership of Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu, seem to be on the rise. Commuters utilizing public transportation find themselves grappling with various challenges, including pushing a malfunctioning bus, delayed routes and even facing fatal accidents.

The growing number of issues and the unresolved public transportation problem are becoming a mounting concern. According to experts, this situation is likely to pose a challenge for the current mayor, who is running for reelection in the upcoming local elections.

According to the IBB Audit Committee's 2022 Audit Report, prepared by the municipality itself, the number of bus breakdowns increased by 56.77% in one year compared to 2021.

A bus after it crashed into a wall in Beşiktaş, Istanbul, Türkiye, Jan. 2, 2024. (IHA Photo)

Not only are citizens dealing with breakdowns, but they also live in fear of fatal bus or Metrobus accidents. In one of the accidents that occurred in the first week of 2024, an Istanbul Electric Tram and Tunnel Company (IETT) bus collided with a parked excavation truck at a construction site exit, resulting in injuries to the bus driver and eight passengers. Another incident near Şükrübey Metrobus Station in Avcılar district in 2022 saw two metro buses colliding head-on, leaving 99 people injured.

Some other fatal or injury-causing IETT accidents under Imamoğlu's administration include:

A Metrobus in Okmeydanı lost control, hitting an advertising board and then the station awning. The collision caused debris from the iron awning and advertising board to scatter onto the road, injuring one person on the Metrobus.

A pedestrian walking on the Metrobus lane between Küçükçekmece and IBB Social Facilities stops was hit by a Metrobus driven by E.K., injuring three people due to sudden braking.

In Sarıyer, four people were injured when an IETT bus, stopping to let passengers off, was rear-ended by another IETT bus.

In Başakşehir, due to a single lane caused by metro construction, two IETT buses collided head-on, injuring six passengers.

An IETT bus in Sarıyer allegedly moved after the driver got off, colliding with 15 vehicles and injuring four people.

In Beylikdüzü, a driverless Metrobus collided with an oncoming Metrobus, resulting in nine injuries.

Near Haseki Station in Fatih, a tram collided with an IETT bus on the tracks, causing injuries to six people.

In Sancaktepe, a woman lost her life when an IETT bus struck her in an accident.

In Arnavutköy, an IETT bus collided with a panel van and a car at traffic lights, injuring a pregnant woman in the car.

A tragic incident occurred in Bahçelievler, where IETT driver Sefer Baldan lost control, crashing the bus into a bus stop. Two people lost their lives, and three others were injured in the incident.

Race for metropolis

On March 31, Türkiye will hold local elections. In Istanbul, the race is expected to be between two leading candidates: Ekrem Imamoğlu and Murat Kurum. Imamoğlu is a former mayor of Istanbul's Beylikdüzü district, while Kurum is a former environment and urban planning minister and a candidate of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party).

Kurum is endorsed by the People’s Alliance which, along with the AK Party, includes its main ally Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and other smaller parties in the opposition. His rival Imamoğlu, who won the last election in 2019, is supported by the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and its allies.

Critics accuse Imamoğlu of a string of failures from lingering problems in mass transportation due to vehicles not properly maintained, leading to delays in bus schedules. He is also under fire for not helming the crisis management in the city at times of chaos, such as a massive snowstorm in the past years and floods.

At the heart of this dissatisfaction with the Imamoğlu administration lies a key issue: public transportation.

Traffic congestion has become a major source of discontent, with residents facing prolonged commutes and seeking practical solutions to ease daily travel. The existing public transportation network, designed to alleviate congestion, is perceived as falling short of meeting the needs of Istanbul's expanding population.

Complaints about overcrowded buses, Metrobuses and metro lines are common, contributing to discomfort and delays for commuters. The perceived lack of reliable services has raised questions about the city administration's ability to address this fundamental aspect of urban life.

Accessibility issues add to the problem, with some neighborhoods feeling underserved and residents expressing frustration over limited transportation options, particularly in outlying areas. The unequal distribution of service quality has fueled a sense of inequality and highlighted the need for a more comprehensive and inclusive public transportation strategy.

“We will always be with Istanbul. We won’t just drop by at times,” Kurum said, in another jab at Imamoğlu who stirred up controversy by touring other cities at times of crisis.

Istanbul, as the country's largest city and economic hub, stands as a focal point in Türkiye's political landscape, acting as a stronghold for various political movements. The outcome of the elections is more than the appointment of a mayor; it has the potential to either reinforce existing political dynamics or signify a shift in the broader political balance. The mayor of Istanbul holds a position of considerable influence, impacting local governance and policies with resonance on the national stage.