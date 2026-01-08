Istanbul was hit Thursday by one of the most severe weather events in recent years, as storm-force winds, heavy rain and plunging temperatures disrupted daily life across the megacity.

Meteorological data showed wind speeds exceeding 100 kilometers per hour (62 mph), reaching 11 on the Beaufort scale, a level classified as a violent storm just below hurricane strength. Authorities warned that conditions would worsen throughout the day as springlike weather gave way to harsh winter conditions.

According to the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality’s (IBB) Disaster Coordination Center (AKOM), the storm and heavy downpours intensified across the city, while temperatures, which reached 17-18 degrees Celsius (63-64 Fahrenheit) earlier in the week, were expected to drop by around 10 degrees by evening.

All ferry services in Istanbul were suspended due to the storm.

Strong winds toppled trees in several districts, damaging vehicles and disrupting traffic. In Bakırköy, a tree fell onto four parked cars along the coastal road, forcing the Yeşilköy-bound lanes to be closed temporarily. Emergency crews worked for hours to remove debris using chainsaws before reopening the road.

A fallen tree blocks a road in the Bakırköy district of Istanbul, Türkiye, Jan. 8, 2025. (DHA Photo)

In Bahçelievler, one person was injured after being trapped under a fallen tree, authorities said. Wind speeds exceeded 70 kilometers per hour (43 mph) in some districts.

Storm conditions also affected neighboring regions. Heavy rain caused flooding in Edirne, while downpours disrupted daily life in Izmir. In Çanakkale, maritime traffic through the strait was suspended.

The storm, which the Turkish State Meteorological Service had warned about for days, is affecting both the Marmara and Aegean regions. Meteorologists said winds at Beaufort level 11 can cause widespread structural damage, uproot large trees and turn unsecured objects into dangerous projectiles.

Sea transport suspended

Bursa Sea Buses (BUDO) announced the cancellation of ferry services between Mudanya and Istanbul’s Kabataş district due to unsafe sea conditions. The cancellations, which began early in the morning, also included Armutlu and Ihlas routes. All main services between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. were halted, officials said.

Istanbul’s public ferry operator, Şehir Hatları, also suspended several routes. Services to the Princes’ Islands from Maltepe, Bostancı, Beşiktaş and Kabataş were canceled until further notice, as were morning services between Anadolu Hisarı and Eminönü due to strong winds and high waves in the Bosphorus.

Nationwide warnings

The Interior Ministry issued a nationwide weather warning Wednesday evening, citing forecasts from the State Meteorological Service. The warning included strong winds, storms, thunderstorms and avalanche risk in several regions.

A section of a roof blown off a four-story building strikes a car following a powerful storm in Esenler, Istanbul, Türkiye, Jan. 8, 2025. (DHA Photo)

Authorities said strong winds and storms were expected in eastern Marmara, the western Mediterranean, southern and eastern Central Anatolia, inland areas of the Central and Eastern Black Sea, and western Black Sea regions. Locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms were forecast for parts of Balıkesir, Çanakkale, Izmir, Manisa, Aydın, Bursa, Kütahya, Muğla, Antalya and Konya.

Avalanche risk was reported in high-altitude areas of eastern Black Sea inland regions and northern and eastern eastern Anatolia due to heavy snow cover.

Officials urged residents to remain cautious against transportation disruptions, roof damage, falling objects, flooding, lightning, carbon monoxide poisoning and avalanche hazards, and to follow official warnings closely.