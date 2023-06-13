A massive fire that originated on the rooftop of a six-story building in Istanbul's Başakşehir Ikitelli Organized Industrial Zone, housing multiple businesses, persists for a fourth consecutive day, posing a significant challenge for firefighters in their efforts to extinguish the flames.

The firefighting teams have been tirelessly working to tame the fire that started on June 10 at around 4 p.m. local time (1 p.m. GMT).

The building houses a stationery store, a carpet shop, a furniture manufacturing workshop and a food company’s warehouse, as per reports.

Water support has been provided by fire brigades and by water tankers belonging to the local district municipalities.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. Upon notification from factory workers, numerous firefighters, police and medical teams were dispatched to the scene.

The fire that started on the upper floors of the building and spread throughout the building, has entered the 65th hour with smoke still rising from the factory, according to the latest reports.

While there were collapses in the front of the building, where different products and raw materials such as food, plastic and textiles were located, the dangerous sections were demolished with the aid of construction equipment.

The demolition process of the street-facing section of the building is underway, while a substantial amount of debris remained, occupying a significant area in front of the structure.