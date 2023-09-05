After a bout of intense rainfall struck the northern districts of Türkiye’s largest metropolis, Istanbul, late Tuesday, resulting flash floods tragically claimed two lives. The deluge began in the city's northern region and gained momentum, particularly affecting the areas of Arnavutköy and Başakşehir, transforming roads into rivers.

In a statement, Istanbul's Governor’s Office said the deceased fell victim to severe flooding in the Başakşehir and Küçükçekmece districts. Istanbul Governor Davut Gül advised necessary precautions in future incidents and reminded residents to avoid driving motorcycles on roads during severe weather conditions.

Emergency squads were immediately dispatched to various areas in the districts upon receiving calls from homes and businesses.

Dozens of vehicles were stuck on the roads in both districts.

Başakşehir District Mayor Yasin Kartoğlu noted that the Başakşehir People’s Coffeehouse (Millet Kıraathanesi) was also flooded, but all people at the coffeehouse were safely evacuated and transferred to their homes.

While there were no floods or rain on the Asian side, there were reports of lightning strikes in the Beykoz, Kavacık, Kadiköy, Sultanbeyli and Üsküdar districts.

The flooding also affected some metro stations.

Ongoing search and rescue operations continue after downpours resulted in floods, Kırklareli, Türkiye, Sept. 5, 2023. (AA Photo)

The Turgut Özal and Siteler stations on the M3 Kirazlı-Kayaşehir line were closed as part of safety measures, according to a statement published by Metro Istanbul on social media.

In a recent announcement, it was reported that 125 kilograms of precipitation per square meter was recorded. "Thankfully, no citizens are stranded in the affected areas, and arrangements have been made to provide shelter for those affected by the flood in public guesthouses and facilities," the Governor said.

"We received nearly 1,150 flood notifications from 112 emergency call centers and an additional 2,540 flood reports from municipalities. Various response teams, including the AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management Authority ), the fire brigade, the ISKI (Istanbul Water and Sewerage Administration) and municipal rescue teams, are tirelessly working to address these reports. Furthermore, law enforcement, the gendarmerie and health care units are providing full support to these efforts," the Istanbul governor's office stated.

Initial assessments indicate that the floods have impacted 754 homes and businesses. Unfortunately, there were casualties reported as well. Yildiz Yurtseven, aged 57, from Başakşehir Başak District on Mevlana Celalettin Rumi Street; and Iraman Kebe, aged 32, from Guinea, residing in Küçükçekmece's Atatürk District on Engin Street, tragically lost their lives in the floods. Twelve individuals who sustained injuries are currently receiving medical treatment in hospitals.

Kırklareli floods

The flash floods also had a significant impact on the northern Kırklareli region, specifically in the town of Iğneada of the Demirköy district of Kırklareli. Search and rescue operations are ongoing to locate four individuals who remain missing in the aftermath of this flood.

The highway connecting Demirköy and Iğneada was temporarily closed to traffic as a result of the overflow from Değirmen Creek, caused by heavy precipitation. Traffic resumed once the water levels subsided.

Aerial footage of the extent of the flood experienced in Arnavutköy, Türkiye, Sept. 6, 2023. (IHA Photo)

After the flood, a search and rescue mission was initiated when contact was lost with 12 individuals residing at a facility. Six of these individuals, who had been trapped in the forest, were successfully rescued. Tragically, the bodies of two people were discovered, and another body was found in the bungalow hotels located in Sisli Valley. Consequently, the death toll due to the floodwaters has now risen to three.

A total of 203 personnel from various agencies, including the Gendarmerie General Command, the General Directorate of Security, the Coast Guard Command, the General Directorate of Forestry, 112 Emergency and Special Administrations, as well as military units from the region and cities such as Edirne, Kırklareli, Ankara, Bursa, Istanbul, Sakarya and Tekirdağ have collaborated in the rescue and relief efforts.