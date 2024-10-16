Istanbul experienced significant traffic congestion early Wednesday as dense fog blanketed parts of the Turkish metropolis, straddling Europe and Asia.

The fog affected both road and maritime transport in the Bosporus, which runs between the Black Sea and the Aegean Sea. It reduced visibility, forcing drivers to proceed with caution.

Major highways, including the D-100 and Trans-European Motorway (TEM), saw heavy traffic in both directions, with vehicles slowing to a crawl in some areas.

Key bridges connecting the European and Asian sides of the city across the strait, including the July 15 Martyrs Bridge and Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge, also experienced heavy congestion – long lines formed at the toll booths of the Eurasia Tunnel, an underwater road tunnel.

According to data from the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, overall traffic density in the city reached 65%, with the Asian side experiencing 78%.

The city's iconic strait saw some ferry services suspended due to poor visibility.

This suspension increased pressure on other public transportation, including the subways, rapid metrobus transit and the Marmaray, an undersea rail line.

The fog's impact extended beyond roads, rail and waterways, causing crowding at major public transport nodes as commuters sought alternative routes. Metrobus stations in the Altunizade and Uzunçayır hubs reported significant passenger congestion during the morning rush hour.