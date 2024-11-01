At a news conference held at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) yesterday, Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy revealed Türkiye's tourism statistics for the third quarter of 2024 while emphasizing the government's commitment to cultural projects, particularly the revitalization of Haydarpaşa and Sirkeci train stations.

Ersoy dedicated much of his address to the Haydarpaşa and Sirkeci station projects, highlighting their cultural and historical significance. In August 2024, control of these iconic train stations was temporarily transferred to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, allowing for their transformation into cultural hubs.

“We quickly began work on the Haydarpaşa and Sirkeci Gateway of Culture and Arts Project,” Ersoy said. He announced the formation of a consultancy board for the project, which includes renowned experts in architecture and cultural heritage. The board comprises distinguished figures such as professor Dr. Luca Molinari, professor Dr. Zeynep Ahunbay and Beral Madra, among others.

The project aims to restore the historically significant structures within the Haydarpaşa Station complex while preserving their original form. Ersoy emphasized the importance of maintaining rail transport operations at Haydarpaşa, as trains and railways have been integral to the area’s culture for over a century. Once restored, the complex will feature an archeo-park, archaeology museum, performing arts center, library, thematic museum, exhibition halls and arts and design workshops.

Ersoy elaborated on the future of Sirkeci Station, stating that its currently unused registered buildings will be repurposed for cultural and artistic purposes, including a Migration Museum, Thematic Museum and art galleries. He expressed his vision for these cultural valleys, stating, “Once work at Sirkeci Station is complete, traces of regional history on Istanbul’s European side will be preserved for future generations.”

The minister also acknowledged the need for more cultural facilities in Istanbul, particularly on the Anatolian side, where a significant portion of the city’s population resides. “Istanbul, especially the Anatolian side and all of Türkiye need a cultural valley to host Venice Biennale-style events connecting Near and Far East, Middle East and European cultures,” he remarked.

In light of these developments, Ersoy announced an upward revision of the year-end visitor target to 61 million, driven by strong international demand. The Russian Federation led visitor numbers with 5.5 million, followed closely by Germany with 5.2 million and the United Kingdom with 3.7 million.

Ersoy emphasized the significance of per capita overnight spending as a metric for tourism success. He highlighted that foreign visitors' average expenditures increased from $83 (TL 2,848) in 2017 to $107 in 2024. Tourism revenue reflected this growth, reaching $46.9 billion in the first nine months of 2024, with a record $23.2 billion generated in the third quarter alone.

Ersoy expressed gratitude for the involvement of private art institutions and cultural foundations in the revitalization efforts, encouraging more to participate. “Our goal is to gift the Haydarpaşa and Sirkeci culture valleys to Istanbulites with the Istanbul Culture Route Festival in October 2026, bringing this gain to Istanbul and our country,” Ersoy concluded, underscoring the importance of preserving Türkiye's rich cultural heritage for future generations.

This initiative reflects Türkiye's broader commitment to fostering a vibrant cultural landscape while continuing to bolster its tourism industry, ensuring that visitors can experience both the historical and contemporary facets of this unique nation.