A special hospital focusing on the treatment of rare diseases and application of medical procedures such as cell and gene therapy will be established in Istanbul alongside a gene-drugs therapy production facility, noted the re-elected Health Minister Fahrettin Koca late Tuesday.

Speaking to the journalists following the first cabinet meeting following the appointment of ministers by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan after the presidential elections runoff on May 28, Minister Koca, one of two ministers who retained their positions in the new cabinet, announced the plan of establishing the new hospital.

Minister Koca particularly highlighted the treatment of the extremely sensitive spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) disease, a genetic condition that causes the weakening of muscles and leads to walking limitations.

"We will not let this disease be a source of exploitation. We have an SMA Scientific Committee. The drug with proven beneficial effect is being provided," he said.

Noting that there is a group of patients on whom the drug proved effective and that plans for further administering of medications have been made, the minister unveiled an important development, adding that the hospital for rare diseases will be established in the country's largest metropolis – Istanbul.

Reiterating that the hospital will be dedicated to cell and gene therapies, the minister said: "There will also be a facility that will produce drugs used in cell and gene therapy on the same campus as the hospital. In this way, we will produce the medicine ourselves and administer the treatment ourselves."

At the same time, he recalled the regulation for the establishment of particular "Healthy Living Centers" for citizens aged 80 and above and underlined the aim of extending the scope of remote services for the elderly in a way that all services, including appointments and prescriptions, can be delivered effectively.

"Any person with a health issue will call the particular unit. A member from the unit will visit the patient at home or will accompany him/her to the hospital if necessary. We're (just) inducing this practice," Koca noted.

Family dentist practice

The Minister of Health recalled the "Family Dentist Practice," which is being carried out as a pilot project in three provinces at the moment is planned on being gradually implemented throughout Türkiye.

"We have planned to have one family dentist for approximately 10,000 people. Approximately 8,000-10,000 family dentists will be a part of this project. We aim to complete this number by adding dentists to boost current strength," the minister concluded.