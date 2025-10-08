Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality's (IBB) subsidiary Metro Istanbul announced that passengers traveling with more than one suitcase will be charged an additional fare.

In a post on its X account on Tuesday, Metro Istanbul noted that there are certain rules for traveling with luggage in the metro to ensure passenger comfort.

The statement highlighted that passengers cannot bring suitcases weighing over 30 kilograms (66 pounds) or measuring larger than 120 by 60 by 50 centimeters into stations or metro cars, and that large camping-type bags are also considered suitcases.

The announcement stated: "You can carry a maximum of one large suitcase along with either one cabin-size suitcase or one small/medium backpack. Passengers entering with more than one suitcase will be charged an additional fare. Do not place your suitcases on the seats or block passageways. You may use the standing areas near the doors."

This comes after a 30% fare hike on public transportation in Istanbul, including buses, metro, metrobüs, minibuses and ferries, took effect on Sept 15, under the new fares, passengers pay TL 35 ($0.85) for an electronic full ticket, TL 2,748 for a monthly "Blue Card" subscription, and higher fees for ferry and minibus routes, with student fares also rising. The move has already caused crowding at busy transfer points, including metro, Metrobus and bus stops, as commuters adjust to the increased costs.

The IBB, led by the Republican People’s Party (CHP), introduced the new rule, which could make travel more challenging for passengers using the metro for airport transfers, particularly those heading to or from Sabiha Gökçen Airport. Travelers carrying multiple bags may face extra charges and inconvenience under the updated luggage policy.