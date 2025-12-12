The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) Council on Friday approved a proposal to raise parking fees at facilities operated by its subsidiary ISPARK, with increases reaching up to 62.5%. The revised tariff structure is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

The decision was adopted during the third session of the council’s December meetings after commission reports were debated, following which the proposal to increase parking fees was put to a vote. While the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) group voted against the measure, it was approved by a majority with the support of Republican People's Party (CHP) council members.

Under the approved tariff, parking fees in the Fatih-Historic Peninsula and Kadıköy-Rıhtım areas will increase significantly for both indoor and outdoor parking facilities. The fee for up to one hour will rise from TL 150 ($3.51) to TL 200, while the two-hour rate will increase from TL 180 to TL 240. Charges for two to four hours will climb from TL 220 to TL 300, four to eight hours from TL 275 to TL 380, eight to 12 hours from TL 350 to TL 450, and the 12 to 24-hour rate from TL 500 to TL 550.

Roadside parking fees in the same zones will also increase. The one-hour rate will rise from TL 150 to TL 220, the two-hour rate from TL 200 to TL 300, and the daily fee from TL 400 to TL 650, representing a 62.5% increase. Each additional hour will cost TL 60, up from TL 50.

In central districts including Beşiktaş, Beyoğlu, Fatih, Kadıköy, Şişli and Üsküdar, the one-hour fee at indoor, multistory and open-air parking facilities will rise from TL 100 to TL 140, while the two-hour rate will increase from TL 130 to TL 180. Fees for two to four hours will go from TL 160 to TL 230, four to eight hours from TL 200 to TL 280, eight to 12 hours from TL 260 to TL 370, and the daily rate from TL 400 to TL 450. Roadside parking in these districts will increase to TL 170 for one hour, TL 220 for two hours, and TL 500 for a full day, with each additional hour costing TL 50.

In districts such as Ataşehir, Bakırköy, Beykoz, Bayrampaşa, Bahçelievler, Eyüpsultan, Güngören, Kartal, Kağıthane, Maltepe, Pendik, Sarıyer, Zeytinburnu, Tuzla and Ümraniye, the one-hour parking fee will rise from TL 80 to TL 110, while the two-hour rate will increase from TL 110 to TL 140. Charges for two to four hours will go from TL 130 to TL 170, four to eight hours from TL 170 to TL 220, eight to 12 hours from TL 210 to TL 260, and the daily rate from TL 310 to TL 370. Roadside parking fees in these areas will increase to TL 120 for one hour, TL 160 for two hours, and TL 320 per day, with each additional hour priced at TL 50.

In outlying districts including Adalar, Arnavutköy, Avcılar, Bağcılar, Başakşehir, Beylikdüzü, Büyükçekmece, Çatalca, Çekmeköy, Esenler, Esenyurt, Gaziosmanpaşa, Küçükçekmece, Sancaktepe, Silivri, Sultangazi, Sultanbeyli and Şile, the one-hour fee across all parking types will rise from TL 60 to TL 80, while the two-hour rate will increase from TL 70 to TL 90. Fees for two to four hours will go from TL 90 to TL 110, four to eight hours from TL 110 to TL 140, eight to 12 hours from TL 160 to TL 210, and the daily rate from TL 200 to TL 260.

The council also approved higher entrance fees for forests, groves and picnic areas. The entrance fee for automobiles will rise from TL 170 to TL 250, while charges for minibuses, vans and panel vans will increase from TL 420 to TL 550. Fees for midibuses will go from TL 750 to TL 1,000, for buses and trucks from TL 1,500 to TL 2,000, and for motorcycles from TL 100 to TL 140.

Additionally, fees at taxi stands will be raised, with entry and exit charges increasing from TL 25 to TL 30 and daily fees rising from TL 100 to TL 140.

ISPARK parking fees were last increased on June 12, 2024, by 50%, followed by another hike on Dec. 12, 2024, when rates were raised by up to 115%, according to council records.