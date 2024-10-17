Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu is facing criticism after the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) demolished a masjid located near the Uzunçayır Metrobus station, a key transit hub used by tens of thousands of commuters daily.

The decision has sparked outrage, adding to the growing frustration over the previous closures of other masjids at the Yenikapı, Cevizlibağ and Mecidiyeköy Metrobus stations.

A masjid is a small place of worship for Muslims, typically constructed in areas where mosques are not readily available.

The masjid, originally built during the Justice and Development Party’s (AK Party) administration, was closed in September 2019 under the administration of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP)-led IBB, citing ongoing pedestrian overpass construction near the station.

The closure was part of a broader urban renovation initiative, which promised improvements that many residents argue have yet to be realized.

While security personnel initially informed locals that the masjid was closed but could be reopened upon request, the doors were permanently shut in recent months. The demolition occurred two months ago, with the area now cordoned off and inaccessible.

Local residents and business owners have expressed disappointment, saying the masjid was an important resource, particularly for worshippers and commuters during long transit hours. The station sees between 3 million to 4 million passengers daily, connecting to the D100 highway and multiple metro lines.

"Its removal adds to our frustration," said one local resident. "There’s been no progress on the overpass, and they could have easily provided temporary facilities like a container masjid or even portable bathrooms. It’s disappointing, especially given how many people pass through here every day."

The pedestrian overpass, which has been under construction for six years, remains incomplete. The municipality has made repeated announcements about the expected completion, but little progress has been made.

As residents await completion of the project, many are hopeful that future plans will include the return of a masjid to the area. While the administration has promised more accessible and efficient urban infrastructure, the demolition has only fueled anger and uncertainty.

"I hope that when the project is finally finished, the masjid will be restored to its original location. It was a great convenience for all of us," said another commuter.

"The lack of progress has left a void in both infrastructure and community services," they added.