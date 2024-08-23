A new scandal has emerged concerning the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) turning a blind eye to illegal construction in Bosporus-view villas, intensifying criticism directed at Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu. This comes amid ongoing internal strife within the main opposition, the Republican People's Party (CHP), and allegations of Imamoğlu's attempts to seize party leadership.

Previously, the IBB was criticized for ignoring illegal construction at a villa with Bosporus views owned by Halk TV owner Cafer Mahiroğlu in Sarıyer. It has been revealed that IBB also overlooked an illegal villa on the Bosporus owned by Russian oligarch Boris Borisenko, a representative of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich in Türkiye. Borisenko is also alleged to have sponsored the controversial Paris trip of IBB.

In early August, Imamoğlu, already under scrutiny for previous high-profile travels, traveled to Paris with CHP Chair Özgür Özel and Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş. Their visit aimed to promote Istanbul's bid for the 2036 Olympics and included high-profile events and a venue rental costing 250,000 euros ($278,049) per week. While the municipality claimed the costs were covered by sponsors, critics questioned the transparency of these sponsorships.

On Thursday morning, the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change teams attempted to inspect the illegal construction in Üsküdar’s Vaniköy. They were blocked by construction workers. Consequently, the teams sought police assistance from the Istanbul Governorship to access the site. With police escort, the teams conducted their inspection until noon before leaving the area.

A view of the illegal villa in Vaniköy, Üsküdar, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 22, 2024. (AA Photo)

The ministry department stated: "An inspection has been initiated by our Directorate after detecting unauthorized construction activities in the Bosporus scenic area of Vaniköy. As this area falls under the authority of IBB’s Bosporus Planning Directorate, a warning letter was sent to the relevant institution to ensure that necessary legal actions are promptly taken."

It was noted that activities at the illegal construction site had been halted.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç announced that an investigation has been launched regarding the construction. Tunç stated, "An investigation has been initiated by the Anadolu Chief Public Prosecutor's Office for the crime of 'Causing Environmental Pollution' under Article 184 of the Turkish Penal Code concerning the structure in the Bosporus scenic area. We will not allow any negative impacts on the natural beauty of our world-renowned Istanbul. The investigation is being conducted meticulously."

IBB responded by noting that the construction had been granted a simple repair permit, but the work exceeded the scope of this permit. The statement clarified that the site in the Vaniköy neighborhood (area 928, three parcels) contained two reinforced concrete buildings with four independent sections each, all of which had valid occupancy permits. Previous structures on the parcel were demolished, and the new construction sought repair and renovation permits from IBB.

After the inspections, IBB issued a simple repair permit. However, subsequent inspections revealed that some activities went beyond the scope of the permit and were conducted without a strengthening license. The construction was sealed with a 2089 numbered construction halt document on Aug. 16, 2024, and a complaint was filed with the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office. IBB also informed the Environmental and Urbanization Provincial Directorate.

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum stated, "A written request has been made to IBB for the demolition of the illegal additions to the construction, and if not addressed, our ministry will undertake the necessary legal process."

He emphasized that the Bosporus is a collective concern, and efforts are being made to protect its beauty, green spaces, and historical buildings. "We are dealing with illegal construction in Vaniköy. Our teams intervened and issued written and verbal warnings to IBB. Legal proceedings are ongoing."

The Adnan Oktar detail

Previously, IBB faced backlash for overlooking an illegal villa construction in a forested area owned by crime boss Adnan Oktar, which had been reportedly sold to "a Russian businessman." Oktar, who is currently serving a life sentence, was also the subject of a police raid in 2018.

In June 2018, Turkish police apprehended Oktar, the leader of one of Türkiye's most enigmatic and controversial cults. Oktar was subsequently arrested and faced a prolonged trial on charges of operating a criminal organization under the guise of a religious movement.

Oktar is known as a flamboyant televangelist who surrounded himself with surgically enhanced women in his hourslong shows on a now-defunct TV channel his followers ran.

Prosecutors said the gang he led was involved in a recruitment scheme since the late 1990s, and this involved brainwashing young women. "The organization used its good-looking members to deceive young girls and women. Those members raped or sexually abused women and were blackmailed first by members pretending that their affairs were recorded on video. They were brainwashed under the pretext of religious teachings," prosecutors said in the famous indictment.

Oktar was a household name in the 2000s, but his prominence dates back to the 1980s when he was arrested for "promoting theocracy" for his views. He resurfaced in 1999 when he was charged with blackmail, although he was found mentally ill by a court and spent months in a psychiatric hospital before his release. He made a comeback with a series of anti-evolution books and launched a TV station in 2011.

Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Istanbul Provincial Chairperson Osman Nuri Kabaktepe remarked: "The responsibility for overlooking this illegal construction and the interests behind it falls on the IBB mayor. Turning a blind eye to the destruction of Vaniköy's forested area is a betrayal to both the environment and the people of Istanbul. The IBB must explain why they have remained silent on this issue and whose interests they are serving."

An interior view of the illegal villa in Vaniköy, Üsküdar, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 22, 2024. (AA Photo)

Former Üsküdar Mayor Hilmi Türkmen criticized the current situation: "During our time, we did not allow even a nail to be driven in the Bosporus scenic area. Now, they are cutting down forests to build villas. This is the peak of destruction. The public needs to understand the severity of the situation. While claiming to demolish illegal constructions, a massive haul is happening in Istanbul."

Why is Bosporus important?

The Bosporus, which divides Istanbul between Europe and Asia, is not only a geographical landmark but also a vital element of the city's identity and environmental heritage. The recent controversy surrounding illegal construction in Vaniköy has underscored the critical balance between urban development and environmental preservation in one of the world's most historically significant and ecologically sensitive regions.

The Bosporus is crucial to Istanbul’s landscape for several reasons. It serves as a natural boundary, defining the city's unique position straddling two continents. The area surrounding the Bosporus is home to numerous historical sites, green spaces and scenic views that contribute to Istanbul's global appeal and cultural heritage. Protecting this area is essential for maintaining the city’s aesthetic value and historical integrity.

The impact of illegal construction on the Bosporus extends beyond aesthetics. Such activities pose significant risks to the environment and urban planning efforts. The Bosporus area is subject to stringent regulations designed to protect its unique ecosystem and historical sites. Unauthorized construction not only disrupts the visual harmony of the area but also threatens local wildlife and natural habitats.

According to experts, the proliferation of illegal buildings can strain city infrastructure and resources. The increased demand for utilities and services in newly constructed areas can lead to overburdened systems and reduced quality of life for residents. As Istanbul continues to grow, balancing development with environmental preservation becomes increasingly challenging.

Critics argue that more rigorous enforcement of regulations is needed to safeguard the Bosporus. There is a growing call for accountability and a more proactive approach to preventing unauthorized developments. Advocates for preservation stress the importance of maintaining the Bosporus's natural and historical value as an integral part of Istanbul's heritage.