The Istanbul Governor's Office has ordered municipalities and public institutions across the city to remove dry vegetation and combustible materials from roadsides as part of expanded measures to reduce wildfire risks during the summer months.

According to a directive sent to local authorities and relevant agencies, roadside areas, particularly along major transportation routes, will be cleared of dry grass and other flammable materials that could contribute to the spread of fires.

The move follows a decision announced earlier this month banning access to forested areas across Istanbul, except for designated picnic and recreation zones, between June 8 and Oct. 15, to help prevent forest fires.

The latest instruction was sent to the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, all 39 district governorates and municipalities, the Istanbul Police Department, the Provincial Gendarmerie Command, regional directorates of the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry, the General Directorate of Highways, Turkish State Railways (TCDD), the Regional Directorate of Forestry, the Provincial Directorate of Agriculture and Forestry, and the Regional Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks.

In the letter, the governor's office cited rising temperatures, increased human and vehicle activity during the summer season and fires caused by negligence or deliberate actions as factors increasing wildfire risks.

Authorities noted that dry vegetation along urban and intercity roadsides has contributed to numerous fires triggered by discarded cigarette butts, vehicle exhaust systems and sparks generated by railway tracks.

"Roadside dry grass and combustible materials must be removed, particularly along major arteries, to prevent fires and avoid any disruptions in implementation," the governor's office said in the directive.