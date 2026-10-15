The death toll from torrential rain and flooding in Istanbul has risen to three, while four people remain missing, the Istanbul Governor's Office said Thursday.

A man's body was found near Sadabad Park in the Kağıthane district, with identification efforts ongoing, the governor's office said.

Heavy rain that intensified Wednesday evening flooded homes, businesses, roads and underpasses, leaving vehicles submerged and residents stranded across the city. Emergency crews carried out overnight rescue operations, while some workers trapped at flooded workplaces were evacuated with the help of heavy machinery and boats.

The flooding also inundated the historic Sadabad Mosque and surrounding buildings after the Kağıthane Stream overflowed.

Beykoz recorded 269.5 millimeters of rainfall between midnight Tuesday and 7:30 a.m. Thursday, as Istanbul experienced its heaviest rainfall in years, according to the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality's Disaster Coordination Center.

Authorities closed schools on Thursday and Friday and urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel as heavy rain continued to threaten parts of the city.