The death toll from severe flooding that struck Istanbul on Oct. 14 has risen to six after the body of a man who went missing during the disaster was found near the Ayvansaray Ferry Terminal, the Istanbul Governor’s Office announced Monday.

The body was discovered at around 7:30 a.m., according to a statement from the governor’s office. An initial examination identified the deceased as Haşim Ciritlioğlu, who had been reported missing during the flooding.

“The death toll from the flooding has risen to 6, while search efforts continue for one remaining missing person,” the statement said.

The flooding followed exceptionally heavy rainfall that battered Istanbul on Oct. 14, inundating homes and businesses, damaging roads and triggering landslides across several districts. Emergency and municipal teams have continued search-and-rescue operations, damage assessments and cleanup work in affected neighborhoods.

The downpour caused widespread disruption, with floodwaters overflowing streams and carrying mud and debris into residential areas. Authorities have also been working to repair damaged infrastructure and assist residents and business owners affected by the disaster.

The latest discovery comes as recovery efforts continue across the city, while authorities search for the last person still reported missing.