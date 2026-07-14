To mark the 10th anniversary of the July 15 defeated coup orchestrated by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), the Istanbul Governorate and district municipalities are set to hold a series of commemorative programs throughout the day.

The memorial program across the city on Wednesday includes visits to martyrs' cemeteries, traditional mevlit ceremonies, a kind of wake held at the home of the deceased where a poem in praise of the Prophet Muhammad is recited, alongside photography and art exhibitions, panel discussions, flag marches and symbolic democracy runs.

Public gatherings in major squares will also feature folk concerts, traditional Ottoman military band (mehter) performances and outdoor screenings.

Under the schedule outlined by the governorate, official proceedings on the anniversary will start with a visit to the Edirnekapı July 15 Martyrs' Cemetery. Following this, the "July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day March" is set to take place, stretching from Zincirlikuyu to the Memory of July 15 Martyrs' Monument.

Ahead of the noon prayers, 29 districts across the city will play host to the traditional "mevlit" ceremonies.

The Ortaköy Mosque courtyard will serve as the backdrop for a boat cortege themed "July 15 from Sea to Land." Concurrently, both Istanbul and Sabiha Gökçen Airports will unveil the "July 15 Photography Exhibition by the Provincial Gendarmerie Command."

Both the Fatih Mosque and Anıtpark are designated as the venues for the upcoming "July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day" program.

Spectacular mapping displays under the theme "July 15 is Everywhere" will illuminate both the Galata and the Maiden’s Towers. Meanwhile, a synchronized drone light show is set to dazzle in the skies above the July 15 Martyrs' Bridge.

The province-wide commemorations across Istanbul will draw to a close with democracy watches held in public squares, collective prayers, and the traditional sela echoing from mosques at 12:13 a.m.

Road to be closed

Also, the Istanbul Governor’s Office announced road closures in Üsküdar and Beşiktaş due to the “July 15 Democracy and Martyrs Commemoration Run.”

According to a statement by the governor’s office, several roads will be closed to traffic from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Routes connecting to the July 15 Martyrs Bridge will be closed, including the Beşiktaş-Sarıyer exits on the southbound D-100 and the Ümraniye-Altunizade exits on the northbound D-100.

In Beşiktaş, several access roads to the D-100 will be closed, including connections from Barbaros Boulevard, Sait Çiftçi and Yıldız Posta Avenue.

In Üsküdar, bridge access from Beylerbeyi, Kısıklı Avenue, Altunizade Junction and Tophaneli Avenue will also be closed to traffic.