The Istanbul Provincial Health Directorate has introduced a new digital application, “My Hospital is Clean" ("Hastanem Temiz"), enabling patients to instantly report cleanliness and technical issues in hospitals through QR codes and an artificial intelligence-supported system, as part of broader efforts to improve health care service quality.

The initiative is part of Istanbul’s digital transformation strategy to improve health care efficiency and service standards. QR codes in hospitals allow patients to submit feedback on cleanliness, technical issues or satisfaction, with location data sent automatically to the relevant unit. An AI-driven system prioritizes and escalates actionable reports, optimizing response times and resource use.

The application also incorporates a hierarchical tracking framework. If a reported issue is not resolved within a predefined timeframe, the system automatically escalates the case to higher-level supervisors and management. This governance layer ensures accountability, continuous monitoring and uninterrupted resolution processes, preventing any request from being overlooked.

The system generates data used for performance analytics, tracking response times, resolution rates and recurring issues to guide targeted improvements. Unique QR codes ensure secure, traceable interactions, enhancing transparency and institutional oversight.

The application is widely regarded as a practical example of integrating digitalization with quality-focused health care management, with authorities aiming to scale the model across Istanbul to deliver faster, more efficient and sustainable health care services.

Istanbul Provincial Health Director Abdullah Emre Güner highlighted that significant progress has been achieved in both infrastructure and administrative processes under the Health Transformation Program initiated under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Güner emphasized that Türkiye has demonstrated the resilience and effectiveness of its health care system during major crises, including earthquakes and the COVID-19 pandemic, and noted that similar improvements are now being extended to support services such as maintenance, cleanliness and logistics.

He explained that the project enables real-time feedback collection, allowing patients to communicate their observations on cleanliness, food services and other operational aspects through QR codes installed throughout hospital facilities.

According to Güner, feedback collected via the system is processed through AI software developed by the institution and transmitted to decision-makers through a dedicated support module.

“Our objective is to replicate the success achieved in treatment services across all operational areas, including maintenance and physical conditions. When a patient identifies an issue, whether related to cleanliness or catering, they can report it instantly. On average, we respond and resolve cases within seven to eight minutes,” he said.

He added that user satisfaction remains high, with approximately 89% of feedback consisting of messages expressing appreciation and positive experiences. Güner noted that the initiative not only addresses physical service gaps but also contributes to improving overall patient experience.

Providing further details, Güner stated that more than 1,300 reports have been addressed rapidly since the system’s launch. He explained that once feedback is submitted via QR code, the AI system categorizes the issue and forwards it within seconds to both the responsible personnel and overseeing managers.

“Central administrators, hospital management teams and directorates can monitor resolution rates, satisfaction levels and any disruptions in real time,” he said. “In essence, patients play an active role in managing hospital standards. By sharing their feedback through mobile devices, they help ensure that problems are resolved quickly and that subsequent patients do not encounter the same issues.”