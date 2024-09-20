Istanbul residents are growing increasingly frustrated with rising water bills, accusing the city's water authority, Istanbul Water and Sewage Administration (ISKI), of overcharging by exceeding the legal billing cycle. Many households report receiving inflated invoices, with some surpassing TL 1,000 ($30), far above their regular consumption.

ISKI, which operates under the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP)-run Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB), has been accused of issuing bills beyond the legally permitted reading period. Under Turkish regulations, utility bills should be based on readings taken between 25 and 35 days. However, recent reports suggest ISKI has issued bills after 40 or more days, leading to higher-than-expected charges.

Residents claim that despite filing complaints, their bills remain unchanged. Some have labeled the situation as "robbery," especially during the period between late August and mid-September, when many invoices reportedly exceeded TL 1,000.

The problem stems from extended billing periods pushing households into higher pricing tiers. Following a 36% rate increase in May, most households pay 32.28 TL per cubic meter for up to 15 cubic meters of water. When the reading period exceeds a month, consumption often surpasses 15 cubic meters, resulting in charges jumping to 49.17 TL per cubic meter and, in extreme cases, up to 71.10 TL per cubic meter for those billed after 40 days. Sewage service fees further inflate the total, pushing many bills above TL 1,000.

Residents argue the meter readings do not align with their water usage, particularly during summer. "My usage hasn't changed, but my bill keeps growing," said one frustrated resident.

“It’s robbery, plain and simple,” another frustrated individual added, suggesting that ISKI's practices leave residents feeling financially drained. Others accuse ISKI of exploiting the extended billing cycles to overcharge users.

The growing public outcry has prompted calls for government intervention. Residents are urging the authorities to investigate the alleged overbilling and ensure ISKI adheres to the legal limits for billing periods.

ISKI has acknowledged receiving complaints, but many feel their concerns are being ignored. Without swift action, the issue will likely remain a significant concern for Istanbul residents struggling with rising living costs.