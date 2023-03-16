Public safety is one of the main concerns in a big city like Istanbul and to ease this concern a framework has been prepared for the launch of the "Türkiye Trust and Peace Campaign 2023" in the metropolis.

Under the framework of the operation, inspections were carried out throughout the city at designated points in Fatih, Kadıköy, and Beyoğlu districts. In order to ensure general security and public safety under the coordination of the Ministry of Interior, practices aimed to combat crime in areas of strategic importance and crowded/tourist locations continue throughout the city.

In addition, a General Information Collection (GBT) campaign was carried out to detect suspects disrupting public order. The efforts were run by teams affiliated with the Public Security Branch Directorate, the district police directorates, officers from special operations forces, anti-terrorism, and anti-narcotics branches, traffic police, as well as the aviation and seaport branch directorates.

Anti-narcotic personnel with dogs searched vehicles at random roadblocks, while police helicopters provided aerial support for traffic management. Boats from the marine police division also assisted in the operation, and suspects carrying weapons, knives and drugs were detained for investigations.