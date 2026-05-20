Istanbul Zero Waste Week was officially launched Wednesday in Istanbul, with officials outlining an ambitious citywide environmental campaign that organizers say aims to position Istanbul as a global center for zero waste, sustainability and climate dialogue.

Held under the auspices of the Istanbul Governor’s Office and coordinated by the Zero Waste Foundation, the launch introduced the week’s corporate identity, communication strategy and public awareness campaign aimed at promoting sustainable waste management and environmental responsibility throughout the city.

Speaking during the launch event Zero Waste Foundation President and COP31 High-Level Climate Champion Samed Ağırbaş emphasized the importance of cooperation among institutions and public participation in advancing zero waste goals.

“We will celebrate Istanbul Zero Waste Week together with 16 million Istanbulites,” Ağırbaş said, noting that municipalities, district governorates, public institutions, universities, civil society organizations and private sector representatives across all 39 districts would participate in the June 1-7 events.

“Zero waste is an issue above politics. When this city’s sea is polluted, when this city’s air is polluted, everyone will pay the price,” he said.

Describing the Zero Waste Movement as “a global environmental movement introduced by Türkiye,” Ağırbaş said the initiative has become internationally associated with first lady Emine Erdoğan and Türkiye’s environmental diplomacy. He noted that more than 500 institutions and organizations would take part in the upcoming Zero Waste Forum in Istanbul.

Ağırbaş announced that participants from 183 countries have registered for the forum scheduled for June 5-7 and said ministers, mayors and senior international officials are expected to attend discussions focused on the future of sustainability and waste management policies.

“At the forum, we will discuss the past, present and future of zero waste,” he said. “This work shows our determination to make Istanbul the capital of zero waste.”

Referring to Istanbul’s historical importance, Ağırbaş described the city as a meeting point of civilizations, religions and cultures for thousands of years and said the foundation aims to carry the city onto the global stage through environmental initiatives.

According to Ağırbaş, more than 1,500 projects from across Istanbul’s 39 districts have applied to take part in the week’s activities.

He also announced that the Istanbul Zero Waste Festival, scheduled for June 4-7, is expected to host more than 1 million visitors. This year’s festival theme focuses on energy, with programs organized in cooperation with Türkiye’s Energy Ministry to highlight the importance of energy independence for young people.

Addressing climate inequality, Ağırbaş said disadvantaged communities continue to suffer the most severe consequences of environmental crises, food insecurity and climate change.

“The world has reached a point where it can no longer carry this much injustice,” he said. “If we do not act together, there will not be a better world left for future generations.”

Ağırbaş also outlined the foundation’s long-term vision of establishing Istanbul as a permanent international center for environmental cooperation. He announced that the U.N.-Habitat has opened an office in Istanbul dedicated to zero waste efforts and said the foundation aims to attract more than 10 international organizations to the city within five years.

“Cities that protect their resources protect their future. Societies that manage their waste manage their development,” he said, warning that plastic pollution and microplastics have become a growing global threat.

Echoing those concerns, Istanbul Governor Davut Gül said environmental challenges such as climate change, drought and waste management require collective action at both the local and global levels.

“We can place borders between countries, but we cannot place borders against climate change, drought or poverty,” he said. “If everyone does not fulfill their responsibilities, we will face serious problems in leaving a healthy world to future generations.”

He described Istanbul Zero Waste Week as a response to those growing environmental pressures and said the initiative was designed to create lasting awareness among the city’s residents, especially children and young people.

“This week emerged from that need,” Gül said. “For the first time in the world, a week dedicated entirely to zero waste is being celebrated with events on this scale.”

Gül added that Istanbul is well positioned to lead such an initiative due to its global profile and cultural significance.

“This is not an ordinary event,” he said. “It is an issue that everyone can unite around regardless of differences, and it is an initiative worthy of Istanbul.”