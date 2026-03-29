As the world marks the International Day of Zero Waste on March 30, Türkiye is showing global leadership in reducing waste and building a circular economy.

Launched in 2017 by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change with first lady Emine Erdoğan’s support, the Zero Waste Project has become a model for turning environmental responsibility into economic savings and international cooperation.

By focusing on sustainability, Türkiye has not only protected the environment and saved resources but also set a global example for zero-waste practices.

A U.N. General Assembly resolution, adopted on Dec. 14, 2022, officially designated March 30 as the "International Day of Zero Waste," elevating Türkiye's Zero Waste Project to the status of a globally recognized environmental movement.

The resolution, tabled by Türkiye and co-sponsored by 105 countries, reflects the international community’s acknowledgment of the project's scope, effectiveness and replicability.

This milestone also marked the first time a first lady of Türkiye addressed the U.N. podium on environmental action, with Erdoğan delivering a key address highlighting Türkiye’s achievements and ongoing commitments.

Since its launch, the Zero Waste Project has channeled more than 90 million tonnes of waste into recycling, generating measurable savings across multiple sectors.

These savings include 270 billion kilowatt-hours of energy, enough to power 54 million households for a year, 2 trillion liters of water, roughly equal to Istanbul’s two-year water consumption, and 60 billion liters of oil, surpassing the annual fuel use of all vehicles in Türkiye.

The initiative has also helped cut greenhouse gas emissions by 180 million tonnes, equivalent to the yearly emissions of about 36 million vehicles. In addition, it has prevented the felling of 613 million trees, representing 7% of Türkiye's forest coverage.

The Zero Waste Project has had a significant economic impact, generating TL 365 billion ($8.21 billion) through the recycling of waste, including paper and cardboard, plastic, glass, metal and organic materials.

The system has been implemented in 217,000 buildings and campuses across Türkiye, achieving a recovery rate that has steadily increased from 13% in 2017 to 37.53% in 2025.

Looking ahead, Türkiye aims for a 60% recovery rate by 2035 and 70% by 2053, reflecting long-term strategic planning to promote environmental sustainability and efficient use of resources.

First lady Emine Erdoğan delivers a speech during the U.N. General Assembly's high-level meeting on the occasion of International Zero Waste Day, New York, U.S., March 30, 2022.

Zero waste education

To enhance the sharing of experience in zero waste initiatives, 20 municipalities from Türkiye have joined the International Zero Waste Cities Network, established in 2022 by the Basel Convention Regional Centre for Asia and the Pacific.

Under the Zero Waste Training Cooperation Protocol, tailored curricula and implementation guidelines have been developed for all school levels. Through the Zero Waste Training Portal, about 1.13 million children have participated.

Under the Zero Waste in Sports Cooperation Protocol with the Turkish Basketball Federation, basketball clubs have received zero waste certification, and awareness is promoted during competitions. The initiative encourages schools and the industrial sector to implement lasting zero waste practices with active participation from teachers and students.

Through these programs and more activities, more than 28 million people have received training, reflecting Türkiye’s broad-based and systematic approach to sustainable waste management and circular economy practices.

In terms of infrastructure, the Deposit Management System has been implemented across 53 provinces since its pilot launch in Sakarya in January 2025, enabling the source-separated collection of packaging waste through 834 deposit return machines in urban areas.

To date, more than 12.5 million packages have been returned, with polyethylene terephthalate (PET) accounting for 64%, glass 31% and aluminium 5%.

The system generates direct raw-material gains estimated at TL 3 million and provides a foundation for energy savings, reduced imports and new employment opportunities.

Its nationwide expansion aims to integrate 25 billion packaging items into the recycling chain, a move projected to contribute approximately TL 5.8 billion directly to the economy.

First lady Emine Erdoğan attends the opening of the “Zero Waste Blue – Drop by Drop” exhibition as part of Türkiye’s Zero Waste initiative, New York, U.S., Sept. 24, 2025. (AA Photo)

Zero Waste Blue Movement

Recognizing the critical link between land-based waste management and marine ecosystem health, Türkiye launched the Zero Waste Blue Movement on June 10, 2019, under the leadership of Emine Erdoğan.

The initiative targets the collection and proper disposal of marine litter across 28 coastal provinces while promoting nationwide awareness and training programs.

From 2020 to 2024, targeted provincial action plans were implemented, followed by the current 2.5-Year Marine Litter Provincial Action Plans covering 2025-2029.

As part of these efforts, waste collection services now operate at 348 coastal facilities, supported by 64 licensed collection vessels and 183 waste reception points. To date, more than 325,000 tonnes of marine litter have been removed from Türkiye’s seas, equivalent to 23,000 truckloads of waste.

Türkiye’s integrated approach to coastal management has earned international recognition. With 577 Blue Flag beaches, the country ranks third globally, reflecting its commitment to sustainable marine practices that combine education, infrastructure and regulatory enforcement.

First lady Emine Erdoğan promotes zero waste and sustainable practices with spouses of world leaders at Turkish House Center, New York, U.S., Sept. 21, 2022. (AA Photo)

Türkiye leads zero-waste

Türkiye’s Zero Waste Project has established the country as a global leader in environmental governance. The initiative was first honored by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in 2018, followed by awards from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and UN-Habitat in 2021.

In 2022, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) and the World Bank recognized its achievements, with PAM awarding it again in 2024. Most recently, The Green Organisation acknowledged Türkiye’s continued progress in sustainable waste management in 2026.

On the international stage, Emine Erdoğan chairs the U.N. Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste, established on April 12, 2023.

The board, which includes 13 international members and the U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Policy, meets regularly in Istanbul, New York and virtually to coordinate global zero-waste strategies and promote international collaboration.

Türkiye has also launched the Global Zero Waste goodwill declaration with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as the first signatory. The initiative has drawn more than 438,000 volunteers from 131 countries and secured endorsements from leaders’ spouses, government ministers and officials of international organizations.

Protocol guests pose with first lady Emine Erdoğan, honorary president of the Zero Waste Foundation, at the International Zero Waste Forum, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 17, 2025. (AA Photo)

Zero Waste Forum

The International Zero Waste Forum was held on Oct. 17-19 under the leadership of Emine Erdoğan, in partnership with the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, the Zero Waste Foundation and the U.N.

Over the three days, the forum brought together more than 60 expert speakers and representatives from over 100 countries, including 118 institutions, organizations and U.N. officials.

Participants spanned the public sector, private enterprises, academia, local governments and nongovernmental organizations, all collaborating to evaluate and develop relevant policies and strategies for effective zero-waste implementation.

Sessions covered a broad spectrum of critical topics, including innovative waste management practices, food loss prevention, sustainable production and consumption, green financing, smart city development, zero-waste education and international cooperation frameworks.

Last year, awareness for the International Day of Zero Waste was promoted under the slogan “Enough is Enough.” Events across Türkiye’s 81 provinces and at overseas missions highlighted sustainable practices in recycling and fashion through the campaign “Towards Zero Waste in Fashion and Textiles.”

This year, the focus has shifted to food waste, alongside Türkiye’s COP31 Presidency and the country’s role as host. In this context, last year the Zero Waste Foundation organized a ministerial-level meeting on sustainability and food waste.

International Day of Zero Waste events will take place across multiple global platforms, including the U.N. headquarters in New York, Türkiye’s Permanent Missions to the U.N. in Geneva and Nairobi, UNESCO, OECD offices in Paris and Brussels, FAO in Rome, UNODC, and diplomatic missions in Kosovo, Berlin, Brazil, London, Baku, Vienna and Gaborone.

The thematic focus this year will include food waste, Türkiye’s COP31 Presidency and the hosting process, reflecting the integration of zero waste principles into global sustainability priorities.