Istanbul's bus operators are expressing frustration over the continued delay in receiving their salaries from the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB), which is adversely affecting their ability to pay taxes and hindering vehicle repairs and maintenance. The president of the Istanbul Public Transport Platform has highlighted the ongoing grievances faced by the city's approximately 3,000 privately owned and public buses, as they have been grappling with payment difficulties for the past four years.

At a gathering held at Ataşehir bus stops, Sedat Şahin, the president of Istanbul Public Transport Platform, addressed the group's concerns. He revealed that the IBB owes each bus approximately TL 600,000 (over $25,300), but the operators have been unable to access these funds, leading to a cascade of problems. The lack of funds has prevented them from paying their taxes, repairing and maintaining their vehicles and fulfilling their loan obligations to banks. As a result, they find themselves trapped in a challenging situation, unable to overcome these obstacles, causing service disruptions and a decline in quality.

Şahin emphasized that if the issue remains unresolved, the problems affecting the functioning of the vehicles will persist. He called attention to the fact that Istanbul Municipality appears to be more preoccupied with other concerns, neglecting the urgent needs of the city and its citizens. Urging the authorities to address the challenges faced by the sector, Şahin stressed that finding a solution is vital to providing one of the most critical services for the people of Istanbul.

Over the past four years, the IBB administration has consistently failed to make timely progress payments to the bus operators, according to Şahin. These payments typically arrive with a delay of three to four months, exacerbating the ongoing grievances faced by the operators. Without access to the funds they are owed, their hardships persist.

The bus operators are now seeking prompt action from the IBB to rectify the situation, alleviate the grievances of those in the industry, and ensure the seamless provision of public transportation services. Resolving these issues is of utmost importance as it directly impacts the livelihood of the operators and the quality of service experienced by the residents of Istanbul.