Istanbul has not recorded a single unsolved murder in the past five years, Governor Davut Gül said on Friday, attributing the achievement to expanded security operations, increased personnel and the wider use of technology and intelligence in law enforcement.

Speaking at a security assessment meeting held at the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), Gül presented Istanbul's public security data for the first six months of 2026, comparing it with the same period last year. He said the city's security institutions continue to improve crime detection and prevention despite Istanbul's large population and status as one of the world's busiest tourism destinations.

"Istanbul has not had a single unsolved murder in the last five years," Gül said. "Clearance rates for crimes against individuals and property continue to improve. This helps prevent repeat offenses. Behind these achievements are increases in the number of security vehicles, police officers and gendarmerie personnel, as well as our effective use of technology, surveillance cameras and intelligence."

The governor described Istanbul as one of the safest major cities in the world, saying authorities work around the clock to protect residents and millions of domestic and international visitors.

According to the latest figures, operations against terrorist organizations rose by 51% during the first half of 2026 compared with the same period in 2025. Security forces detained 2,954 suspects, while 619 were arrested and 434 were placed under judicial supervision pending trial.

Gül also reported continued declines in crimes against both people and property. Compared with the first half of last year, theft from vehicles fell by 39%, purse snatching declined by 44%, pickpocketing dropped by 26%, and vehicle theft decreased by 49%.

The governor said authorities are also maintaining a firm stance against illegal firearms, stressing that carrying an unlicensed weapon is no longer treated as a minor offense.

Since the beginning of the year, security forces have seized 8,008 illegal firearms and detained 6,725 people in connection with weapons offenses.

"The turning point came when carrying an unlicensed firearm was reclassified as a crime punishable by imprisonment," Gül said. "The idea that 'nothing will happen if I'm caught' has disappeared."

Authorities have also intensified inspections targeting unregistered short-term rental properties, which Gül described as a direct threat to public safety. During the first six months of the year, inspections resulted in fines totaling TL 53.5 million ($1.1 million) imposed on 309 illegally rented properties.

Crackdown intensifies nationwide

Organized crime remains another major focus of security operations. Gül said authorities dismantled 84 criminal organizations in the first half of the year, detaining 2,135 suspects and arresting 1,356 of them.

Security forces also confiscated assets worth approximately TL 58 billion, targeting the financial resources of criminal organizations.

Authorities shut down 1,829 social media accounts that criminal groups allegedly used to recruit members and spread propaganda. At the same time, firearm attacks across the city declined by 53% compared with the same period last year.

"We will not allow criminal organizations or the dark networks supporting them to operate," Gül said. "We will not allow anyone to disturb the peace and security of our nation."

The governor noted that organized crime groups and terrorist organizations continue to finance their activities through smuggling, making anti-smuggling operations a key component of the city's security strategy.

Compared with the first half of 2025, the number of people detained in anti-smuggling operations increased by 9%, while arrests rose by 117%. Authorities also said that the amount of tax losses prevented from seized smuggled goods doubled compared with last year.

Among the largest seizures was nearly 1.7 million liters of smuggled fuel, representing a 16% increase over the same period in 2025.

Authorities are also continuing efforts to combat drug trafficking and substance abuse through enforcement and public awareness campaigns. Gül highlighted the nationwide "Best Narcotics Police: Mother" initiative, which aims to educate mothers about recognizing and preventing drug addiction among young people.

Safety measures

Traffic safety remains another area of concern despite increased enforcement. According to Gül, traffic inspections rose by 4% to nearly 9.8 million during the first six months of the year. However, the number of fatal and injury-related traffic accidents also increased.

He said 63% of those accidents involved motorcycles or motorized bicycles, underscoring the growing need for improved road safety among two-wheeled vehicle users.

Authorities increased inspections of school buses by 31%, commercial taxis by 57%, and unauthorized use of emergency vehicle lights by 5%. Despite the rise in inspections, the number of violations declined, which Gül said demonstrated the effectiveness of preventive policing.

The governor also addressed irregular migration, saying authorities continue to pursue a policy that balances public security with respect for human dignity and the rule of law.

Identity checks conducted through Mobile Migration Points increased by 4% to nearly 650,000 during the first half of the year. "As a result of our people-centered approach, migration is no longer a crisis issue for our city," Gül said.

Looking ahead to the summer season, Gül outlined a series of measures designed to reduce wildfire risks and improve public safety.

Entry into forested areas, except for designated picnic and recreation sites, has been prohibited from June 8 through Oct. 15. In addition, the sale and use of fireworks and similar flammable entertainment products will be banned between July 16 and Oct. 28.

"We monitor our forests from the air and on the ground 24 hours a day, seven days a week," Gül said.

Authorities have also deployed 179 teams and 1,025 personnel to patrol beaches and coastal areas throughout the summer to reduce drowning incidents. Gül urged residents to avoid careless behavior in forested areas and to swim only at beaches protected by lifeguards, emphasizing that public cooperation remains essential to maintaining safety across the city.