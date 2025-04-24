After the 6.2 magnitude earthquake, people in Istanbul who were reluctant to return to their homes turned to the city’s "nation gardens," which are located in several districts on both the European and Asian sides, as emergency gathering areas.

Following the earthquake, with an epicenter located off the coast of Silivri in the Marmara Sea, many residents rushed out of their homes in panic and gathered in open spaces, such as parks, gardens and coastal areas.

While some residents briefly returned home to collect their essentials, others chose to stay outside as a precaution due to the ongoing aftershocks.

Among the most preferred spots were the public gardens, which were specifically established to serve as gathering areas during times of disaster.

Many Istanbul residents who preferred to remain outside flocked to public gardens on both sides of the city.

Some people who came with their families sat on chairs and mats they brought, while others spent time on the benches in the gardens.

Those who planned to stay outside for an extended period due to the earthquake set up tents in the gardens.

As temperatures dropped in the evening, some parents were seen covering their children with blankets and quilts they had brought from home.

Additionally, mobile service vehicles from various organizations provided food and drinks to people waiting in the gardens.

The Fatih City Walls, Bağcılar, Silivri, Esenler 15 Temmuz, Halkalı, Nakkaştepe, Ümraniye and Zeytinburnu Public Gardens were among the most crowded locations.

Yusuf Selami Doğan, who was among those at the public gardens, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that he was at home during the quake, and everything from shelves to books shook violently. Once the tremors ended, he immediately went outside.

He said he came to the Silivri Public Garden after the quake and would stay there until the weather got too cold.

Furkan Çakrak shared that the earthquake struck just as he entered his home and that everyone in the building rushed outside after hearing noises.

He said they then moved to the Esenler 15 Temmuz Public Garden and continued waiting there.

Murat Efe Gürsoy said their home rocked like a cradle during the quake.

“Even though we know we live in an earthquake-prone country, we feel the same fear every time one happens. With that fear, we came to the 15 Temmuz Public Garden. And from what I see, it looks like all of Esenler is here,” he added.

Cengiz Avşar, who was waiting with his family at the Halkalı Nation Garden, said he was terrified during the quake and planned to stay in the garden until late at night despite the cold weather.

Ferhat Bakay mentioned that although they did not intend to spend the night outside, the family was still uneasy and would remain in the garden for a while.

Servet Seven, who was staying in a tent with his family in one of the national gardens, said: “We’ll spend the night here. Hopefully, we won't experience anything like this again. Thankfully, nothing happened to our home, but we’re staying here as a precaution.”

Mehmet Naim Karanal also commented, “The kids are small, and it’s cold, so we’re thinking about going home, but we’ll decide based on the situation.”

Yüksel Çağlayan, who came to the Ümraniye Public Garden with his wife and children, said they visited because it was an open space that felt safer during the quake.

His wife, Remziye Çağlayan, added that they chose the Ümraniye Public Garden due to its green space and said she didn’t know how long they would stay.