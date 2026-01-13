Homeowners in Istanbul’s Maltepe district have moved into newly built, earthquake-resistant apartments and workplaces under the government’s “Half Is on Us” urban transformation campaign, the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry said.

The campaign, launched in 2023 under the coordination of the Urban Transformation Presidency, aims to accelerate the conversion of risky buildings across Istanbul as part of broader earthquake preparedness efforts.

Under the program, beneficiaries receive up to TL 1.875 million ($43,438) in support for each residence, including TL 875,000 in grants, TL 875,000 in loans and TL 125,000 in relocation assistance. For workplaces, beneficiaries are provided with a total of TL 1 million in support, including TL 437,500 in grants, TL 437,500 in loans and TL 125,000 in relocation assistance.

In large-scale, site-based transformation projects, such as residential complexes, construction is undertaken by TOKI or Emlak Konut, with the TL 875,000 grant deducted from building costs and the remaining balance divided into affordable installments.

As part of the campaign, residents in Maltepe have moved into newly completed buildings comprising 11 residential units and three commercial spaces.

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum said on Tuesday the campaign demonstrates that safe housing is achievable through structured urban renewal, adding that the government will continue converting risky structures across Istanbul.

Beneficiaries said the transformation process was completed faster than expected and that the new buildings provide significantly higher safety standards, including full structural supervision, compared with their previous 50- to 60-year-old buildings.

Kurum said the program will continue to expand in 2026 as part of nationwide efforts to strengthen earthquake resilience and reduce disaster risk.