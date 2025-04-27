The Istanbul Provincial Directorate of National Education has announced that on Monday, April 28, the first lesson in all public and private schools across the city will be dedicated to "disaster awareness education."

According to a statement from the directorate, the session will inform students about correct behaviors during earthquakes and other disasters. It will cover key topics such as the "drop-cover-hold on" technique, preparation of disaster and emergency kits and the importance of designated gathering areas.

Istanbul Provincial Director of National Education Murat Mücahit Yentür, whose remarks were included in the statement, emphasized the importance of being prepared for disasters.

Yentür explained, "Our primary goal is to highlight that education is the most crucial element regarding possible disasters.

"Through awareness efforts, we aim both to reduce disaster risks and to raise individuals who are prepared for emergencies."

He added that disaster consciousness is now a natural part of the educational process.

"On Monday, together with our teachers, we will conduct an awareness activity to help our students learn the measures they can take before, during and after a disaster," Yentür said.

Yentür also stressed that disaster awareness would not be limited to students. "In the coming period, until the end of the school year, we will include all Parent-Teacher Association presidents and board members in the 'Disaster Awareness Education' module prepared by the Ministry of National Education's Directorate General for Lifelong Learning," he noted.

With the 16-hour certified program, the aim is to raise awareness among families as well.

"As the education community, we will continue our work with determination, remembering that we are a strong family capable of coming together as one during extraordinary situations such as disasters," Yentür concluded.