Istanbul welcomes the arrival of spring with the vibrant blooming of tulips across its historic parks and groves. A total of 3,580,000 tulips have been planted in key locations, including Emirgan Grove, Gülhane Park, Sultanahmet Square, Göztepe 60th Year Park and Hıdiv Kasrı.

Emirgan Grove, one of the city’s most popular destinations, has become a focal point for visitors, offering a visual feast that attracts both locals and international tourists. Aerial footage of the groves captures the colorful tulip displays and the high volume of visitors enjoying the sunny weather.

The tulip displays are concentrated in four main areas, Emirgan Grove, Göztepe 60th Year Park, Gülhane Grove, and Hıdiv Grove. These locations feature tulips, hyacinths, and daffodils, creating visually striking environments for visitors to explore.

The diversity of tulip colors and arrangements provides photo opportunities and encourages residents and tourists alike to experience the city’s spring transformation.

Visitors expressed their admiration for the seasonal displays. Hülya Çetin, who came to Emirgan Grove, said, “The blooming tulips feel as if they bring peace and love to the world. People are happy. I recommend everyone to come here and see it. You have to experience it to feel the joy. Just like the tulips, I feel alive and vibrant right now.”

Aysun Buzluyıldız added, “This place is beautiful. We eagerly awaited spring and summer. Visiting Emirgan to see the tulips has become a tradition for us. The colors and atmosphere are magnificent. I came with my husband and son, and we are very satisfied. We will always come back.”

Gülşen Yadigar said, “With warmer weather, we all want to go out and enjoy the city. This is Emirgan’s best period when the tulips bloom. My family and I came to enjoy the flowers and the sunshine. I encourage everyone to visit and experience it.”

Visitors from other cities also joined the celebrations. Nila Hevin Güler, traveling from Kocaeli with her mother, commented, “The tulips are beautiful and evoke feelings of joy and love. They bloom beautifully, and they look even better in summer. I am enjoying this experience with my family.”

Other visitors expressed similar enthusiasm. Muhammed Ayaz Elibol said, “This place is very beautiful. We plan to explore for another three hours.” Ecin Ecem Ersoy added, “We came with my mother. The tulips are stunning, and we will take many photos. They make me feel very happy.” Serra Bıyık shared, “I am happy. I came with my family. We took photos with the red, white, and purple tulips and also enjoyed seeing the sea and turtles.”

Istanbul comes alive each spring as millions of tulips blanket the city in vibrant color, turning its boulevards, gardens, and public spaces into a living tapestry. Tulips, long associated with the Ottoman Empire and deeply embedded in Turkish cultural heritage.

The traditional Tulip Festival, held annually to celebrate the arrival of spring, will take place on April 11-12. The festival will feature a range of colorful activities at Emirgan Grove, Göztepe 60th Year Park, Gülhane Grove, and Hıdiv Grove alongside the tulip displays. Visitors can expect a full program of seasonal celebrations and vibrant floral exhibitions across Istanbul’s historic green spaces.