The Adnan Kahveci Neighborhood in Beylikdüzü, Istanbul, continues to hold its position as the city’s most crowded neighborhood and Türkiye’s second most crowded, with a population reaching 111,164.

According to the Address-Based Population Registration System, the most crowded neighborhood in the country is Bağcılar in Diyarbakır, in southeastern Türkiye, with 160,136 residents, followed by Adnan Kahveci in Beylikdüzü.

The Beylikdüzü district has a total population of 422,988 across its 10 neighborhoods, meaning nearly one in four residents live in Adnan Kahveci.

The neighborhood is predominantly composed of high-rise buildings and residential complexes and is located near the Büyükçekmece district border.

Ease of transportation and lower parking issues compared to other areas are cited as key factors in the neighborhood’s continued popularity.

Adnan Kahveci’s population surpasses those of Bayburt, with 82,836 residents, Tunceli, with 85,083, and Ardahan, with 90,392, while exceeding the populations of several districts in Anatolia and Istanbul’s Şile, Adalar and Çatalca districts.

Neighborhood head Arzum Albayrak noted that the density does not translate into visible crowding on the streets, as most residents live in complexes with private parking and access to parks and green spaces.

“Our neighborhood has 50 avenues and 109 streets. Its area is not very large, but with high-rise buildings and complexes, the population remains dense. We measure our strength not by numbers, but by the solidarity within the neighborhood,” she said.

Albayrak also highlighted the advantages of her perspective as a woman in the role, stating, “Challenges are opportunities. A woman’s communication skills and attention to detail create positive effects among neighbors. We invest significant effort and see the results in return.”