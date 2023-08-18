The Istanbul Water and Sewage Administration (ISKI) has sounded a clarion call for residents on the European side of the city, urging heightened vigilance in water usage as the metropolis grapples with an acute water scarcity crisis.

Speaking out on the pressing issue, Bülent Solmaz, deputy general manager of ISKI, conveyed a stark message to the citizens, stating: "Year after year, we encounter evaporation rates ranging from 40 million to 60 million cubic meters. Shockingly, this year has seen a staggering 65 million cubic meters evaporated, and with no favorable precipitation forecasts in sight. Nevertheless, we are resolute in our efforts to avert a waterless city scenario; Istanbul shall not be left parched."

Solmaz expounded on the situation, disclosing: "Presently, we have assessed Istanbul's short-term water resources. Our most critical concern centers around the European side, and the transfer of water to this area, facilitated through tunnels and pipelines under the Bosporus. A significant challenge arises from the water demands of parks and gardens, which annually consume over 30 million cubic meters."

The dam occupancy level in Istanbul, measured at 33.18% as of Thursday, has prompted the implementation of necessary countermeasures to combat the repercussions of high temperatures, evaporation, and the subsequent water savings plans. "Even during the most arid seasons, we take exhaustive measures to avert any water scarcity on the European side. Evaporation is a recurrent natural phenomenon; however, this year's rate, projected at 65 million cubic meters, surpasses previous records. Our assessments encompass both evaporation and precipitation predictions. Yet, the months of August and September hold no precipitation forecasts. Though the outlook is dry, we persevere in our mission to secure the city's water supply," Solmaz reassured.

Addressing questions surrounding the utilization of historical dams, Solmaz clarified: "Historical dams do not align with our potable water system due to their minimal flow rates and annual yields. They would merely sustain Istanbul for a mere three to five hours, rendering them impractical for the monumental investments and continuous monitoring they would demand. Alternative solutions are being pursued."

Solmaz highlighted a silver lining, affirming that "Our comprehensive calculations indicate that with the prudent allocation of our existing water resources to both the European and Anatolian sides on predetermined schedules, Istanbul's future will remain insulated from water shortages or constraints. It's important to underline that ISKI's focus is on municipal water distribution and not agricultural irrigation, which confronts a distinct set of challenges."

In a bid to engage citizens in the conservation effort, Solmaz encouraged responsible consumption habits. "Every effort counts," he asserted. "Even in everyday routines like car washing, one can contribute. Opting for car wash services that employ water-efficient systems and reducing the frequency of private car washes can collectively make a substantial difference."

Meanwhile, in response to the climate crisis and to promote water conservation, authorities have taken several initiatives, including the recent implementation of a "Drought Management Plan" for 23 basins across the country. These measures aim to raise public awareness about the threats posed by climate change and ensure sustainable and efficient water consumption practices.