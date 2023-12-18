In a recent comprehensive report by Anadolu Agency (AA), Istanbul's notorious traffic congestion is under scrutiny, shedding light on its severe impact on the health of millions navigating the city's roadways daily. Beyond being a time-consuming hassle, Istanbul's traffic has been identified as a significant contributor to various health issues, from respiratory concerns to mental health challenges.

The report, titled "Istanbul's Transportation Problem," delves into the detrimental effects of the city's traffic on the well-being of its inhabitants. Highlighted within are findings revealing how the prolonged hours spent in traffic adversely affect the population's health, including increased risks of respiratory ailments, hearing impairment, depression, anxiety and other mental disorders.

Istanbul, one of the most populous cities in the world, also stands out as one of the cities with the heaviest traffic.

There are more than 5 million motor vehicles registered in the mega-city, where the transportation network with highways, bridges, sea and maritime routes is also developed.

Every day, millions of people travel in traffic using various vehicles, which also causes some problems that negatively affect human health.

Apart from accidents, traffic causes nerve-wracking and violent incidents, and also causes hearing loss due to noise and respiratory disorders due to vehicle fuel consumption.

Marmara University (MU) Faculty of Medicine, Department of Ear, Nose and Throat lecturer Dr. Ali Cemal Yumuşakhuylu explained the risks regarding the effect of traffic on hearing health, saying that the decibel level in daily conversation is between 40 and 60, and that sounds above 70 decibels will start to cause health problems.

Stating that the World Health Organization (WHO) has a time scale that recommends how long you can work at which sound level, Yumuşakhuylu said that at a sound level of 85 decibels, you can work for a maximum of eight hours and at a sound level of 95 decibels, a maximum of two hours.

Yumuşakhuylu stated that those who have to be in traffic for a long time are more affected in terms of their hearing health and said: "Depending on the density of traffic, the recorded noise level can vary between approximately 70 decibels and 95 decibels. Light traffic noise may be at 70 decibels and can reach up to 95 decibels, especially in tunnels and underpasses. This can negatively affect our hearing. WHO advises against staying at this level for more than two hours."

"When we remain longer, we can see permanent hearing loss and tinnitus problems. Permanent hearing loss occurs due to damage to the cells in the inner ear. Along with hearing loss, tinnitus also bothers people."

Stating that one should not stay in traffic longer than necessary for hearing health, Yavaşhuylu emphasized that drivers or those working in places with heavy traffic should protect their ears with ear plugs or headphones.

Yumuşakhuylu also stated that using soundproof curtains in residential areas with heavy traffic is an effective method of blocking noise.

MU Faculty of Medicine, Department of Mental Health and Diseases Department faculty member Dr. Ömer Yanartaş stated that people's behaviors that lead to anger and violence in traffic should be addressed from a multidimensional perspective.

"Sometimes we encounter unexpected conditions in traffic. For example, we want to get to a place, but we may not be able to reach there on time. There are also situations where our expectations are not met at work traffic triggers the stress," he said.