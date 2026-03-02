Located at the entrance of Yıldız Palace in the Beşiktaş district, Yıldız Hamidiye Mosque continues to attract attention as one of the most distinctive religious structures of the late Ottoman period.

Known for its role in the Friday procession ("cuma selamlığı") tradition, intricate calligraphic programs, single-minaret design, and personalized wooden craftsmanship by Sultan Abdulhamid II, the mosque is an exceptional example of late 19th-century Ottoman architecture.

After ascending the throne in 1876, Sultan Abdulhamid II relocated from Dolmabahçe Palace to Yıldız Palace. Seeking a mosque to serve ceremonial and religious functions for the palace’s Friday prayers, he commissioned a new mosque directly in front of the palace entrance.

Constructed between 1881 and 1885 along the Yıldız Palace road, Yıldız Hamidiye Mosque reflects both the massing and decorative approach of the period while incorporating stylistic departures from classical Ottoman designs.

The mosque’s architectural plan emphasizes an eclectic style with neo-Gothic influences. Unlike the twin-minaret configuration common to imperial mosques, Yıldız Hamidiye Mosque has a single slender minaret with a fluted shaft and a refined balcony.

Interior of Yıldız Hamidiye Mosque showcases Sultan Abdulhamid II’s handcrafted wooden lattice screens and ornate calligraphy, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 25, 2026. (AA Photo)

The rectangular prayer hall is topped by a high-drum dome that, unusually, is positioned closer to the entrance rather than above the mihrab. Sixteen neo-Gothic windows in the dome drum allow abundant light to illuminate the interior, which features deep navy-blue surfaces decorated with gold star motifs. The dome interior displays the Basmala and the first 3 verses of Surah An-Najm, while Surah Al-Mulk is inscribed along a continuous band around the interior walls.

The mosque’s courtyard contains a clock tower built in 1890 and a fountain bearing plaques dated 1842, 1876, and 1900. These features, combined with the mosque’s ceremonial functions, reflect its dual role as both a spiritual center and a symbol of Ottoman statecraft.

Historically, the mosque is notable for a failed assassination attempt on Sultan Abdulhamid II on July 21, 1905, carried out by Armenian revolutionary groups. The sultan survived because a brief delay in his exit from the mosque altered the timing, highlighting the structure’s place in Ottoman political history.

A unique aspect of Yıldız Hamidiye Mosque is the personal involvement of Sultan Abdulhamid II in its construction. Known for his interest in woodworking, the sultan personally crafted the cedar lattice screens of the imperial loge, a rare instance of a reigning Ottoman sultan directly contributing to a mosque’s design.

His engagement with the mosque’s interior decorations demonstrates a combination of imperial authority and artistic dedication, emphasizing the personalized character of this religious space.

A cat rests peacefully inside Yıldız Hamidiye Mosque, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 25, 2026. (AA Photo)

Professor Fatih Özkafa of Marmara University’s Faculty of Theology, Department of Turkish-Islamic Art History, highlighted the mosque’s architectural and artistic importance. He explained that although the mosque is sometimes attributed to Sarkis Balyan, recent research identifies Nikolaki Kalfa as its architect.

“Yıldız Hamidiye Mosque departs from classical Ottoman mosque architecture through its eclectic style, neo-Gothic decorative elements, and innovative calligraphy,” Özkafa said. He also emphasized the dome’s relatively small scale and the predominance of star motifs on a navy-blue background, noting that Sultan Abdulhamid II’s direct craftsmanship significantly enhances the mosque’s historical and artistic value.

The mosque’s calligraphic program is also exceptional. Ebu Ziya Tevfik Bey executed the band inscriptions of Surah Al-Mulk in Kufic script, a distinctive choice, as most classical Ottoman mosques favor celi thuluth script. Celi thuluth inscriptions within the mosque were created by Abdülfettah Efendi, while the celi taliq inscriptions on the clock tower were authored by Mehmet Nazif Bey. This collaboration among three prominent calligraphers demonstrates the mosque’s significance in the history of Ottoman calligraphy.

Yıldız Hamidiye Mosque also reflects careful attention to ceremonial and spatial planning. Its placement at the palace entrance facilitated the sultan’s participation in the Friday procession, while architectural deviations, such as the single minaret and the high-drum dome near the entrance, display deliberate experimentation within late Ottoman mosque design.