One of Istanbul’s most iconic destinations, Istiklal Street, known for its vibrant atmosphere near Taksim Square, set a new record last year, attracting 107 million visitors, up from 90 million in 2024, marking an 18.7% increase.

According to a research report released by real estate brokerage Cushman & Wakefield I TR International, covering Istiklal Street, Bağdat Street and the Nişantaşı district, these high-traffic streets maintained strong occupancy rates into 2025.

Visitor traffic on these streets shows a clear tourist-driven differentiation, with Istiklal Street reaching an all-time high of 107 million visitors.

Daily visitor numbers approached 240,000 on weekdays and reached 427,000 on weekends.

Maintaining its status as one of Istanbul’s busiest hubs for both tourism and retail activity, Istiklal Street continues to attract visitors through a dense mix of cultural, artistic and tourism activities combined with a strong brand portfolio.

Of the 275 stores on the street, 265 were fully occupied. Clothing and footwear led with a 35% share, followed by food and beverage at 31%, and cosmetics at 15%. Eight-five percent of brands were local, while 15% were international.

On the Anatolian side, Bağdat Street saw visitor numbers increase by 31.2% compared to 2024, reaching 41.2 million.

Home to luxury and premium brands alongside a broad range of local and international labels, Bağdat Street in Istanbul sees an average of 104,000 visitors on weekdays, rising to 137,000 on weekends.

Despite ongoing urban transformation projects, 296 of the 309 stores were fully occupied. Clothing and footwear stores led with 30%, followed by food and beverage at 24%, and accessories and cosmetics at 18%. While urban transformation caused slight declines in clothing, food, and accessory-cosmetic segments, growth was observed in the home goods sector.

In contrast, Nişantaşı, consisting of four main streets, namely Rumeli, Teşvikiye, Vali Konağı and Abdi Ipekçi, on the European side, saw visitor numbers fall by 59.4% to 14.6 million.

Daily visitors dropped 50% on weekdays and 72% on weekends. This decline is largely attributed to a decrease in foreign tourists, who historically accounted for a significant share of foot traffic. In particular, lower numbers of Arab tourists contributed to reduced pedestrian traffic in the area.

Istiklal Street in Istanbul is a must-visit destination for anyone seeking a blend of history, culture and vibrant city life. Stretching from Taksim Square, the avenue is lined with historic buildings, neo-classical architecture, and landmarks that showcase the city’s rich heritage, offering visitors a unique walk through Istanbul’s past and present.

The street’s dynamic atmosphere comes alive with bustling cafes, restaurants, street performers, art galleries and boutiques, creating a perfect space for both social interaction and immersive sightseeing.

Shoppers can explore everything from high-end brands to local stores, while food lovers enjoy a variety of traditional Turkish and international cuisines. Istiklal Street also provides easy access to attractions such as Galata Tower.