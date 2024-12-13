Istanbul residents will continue to face high living costs, even after death, as the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) has announced plans to raise cemetery fees starting in 2025.

The new tariff, approved by the IBB Council, sets the price of vacant burial plots in the city between TL 7,152 ($204) and TL 111,632 ($3,194), depending on the designated group.

During the December meeting, the council discussed the funeral service and cemetery fees for 2025. The new rates, effective from Jan. 1, 2025, include free services such as funeral homes, wooden coffins and transportation of the deceased outside Istanbul.

Key changes in plot fees

The first group, which includes areas like Karacaahmet, Nakkaştepe and others such as Zincirlikuyu, Aşiyan and Ulus, sees plot fees rising from TL 11,190 to TL 17,904 with the vacant burial plot fee increasing to TL 111,632.

The second group, which includes areas like Emirgan, Edirnekapı and others such as Feriköy, Küçükbakkalköy and Avcılar, sees plot fees rise from TL 2,030 to TL 3,248, with the vacant burial plot fee increasing to TL 44,788.

The third group, which includes areas like Hekimbaşı, Kurtköy and others such as Çekmeköy, Kilyos and Cebeci, sees plot fees rise from TL 170 to TL 272, with the vacant burial plot fee increasing to TL 14,928.

The fourth group, which includes areas like Ayazağa, Bahçeköy and others such as Kemerburgaz, sees plot fees rise from TL 170 to TL 272, with the vacant burial plot fee increasing to TL 7,152.

Non-Muslim cemeteries also see increases, with plot fees rising from TL 850 to TL 1,360 and vacant burial plot fees rising to TL 23,280.