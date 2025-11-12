The 3rd Ibero-American Writers Meeting, organized by the Istanbul Cervantes Institute to bring together leading figures of Spanish-language literature, opened in Istanbul on Tuesday.

The event, held at a local hotel, drew diplomats, writers, literary figures, and literature enthusiasts from multiple countries.

Speaking at the opening, Monica Colomer de Selva, director general for Spanish at the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the initiative underscores the importance of collaboration among Spanish-speaking countries.

“Language is a unifying and crucial tool that reflects culture, values, and thought,” she said, emphasizing that diversity is a core principle of multilateralism. She added that this is the third edition of the meeting, with events taking place in both Istanbul and Ankara.

Fernando Vara de Rey, director of the Cervantes Institute, thanked participants for their support and for promoting Spanish-language literature.

The first panel, titled “Publishing and Translation,” was moderated by Çağla Işıl Soykan and featured speakers Nermin Mollaoğlu, Joan Tarrida, and Rafael Carpintero. The program continued with a discussion on Spanish author Sara Mesa’s novel "A Love."

Participants also toured the Ibero-American Writing Art exhibition in the foyer and visited book promotion stands.

The three-day event will bring together writers from more than 10 Spanish-speaking countries with readers in Istanbul. Literary sessions on Wednesday includes authors from Peru, Panama, Mexico and Guatemala.

The closing day on Thursday will feature sessions and a poetry recital with guests from Ecuador, Venezuela, Uruguay, and the Dominican Republic.