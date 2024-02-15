Türkiye is undergoing a significant shift in societal dynamics, with more individuals opting for solo living, reshaping traditional family structures and social norms.

Influenced by various factors such as work, education, lifestyle choices and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, this trend signifies a broader evolution in living preferences across the country.

Data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) indicates a steady increase in one-person households, rising from 2.9 million in 2014 to 4 million in 2019.

The pandemic accelerated this trend, with the number of individuals living alone reaching 4.4 million in 2020. In 2021, amid the continued impact of the pandemic, the number surged to 4.7 million, marking the highest increase in the past decade.

In contrast, the total number of households in Türkiye, irrespective of inhabitants' relationships, stood at 26.3 million in 2021, compared to 26 million in 2020. Among these, nuclear families with only parents and at least one child accounted for 16.7 million households, while those with only a mother and children totaled 2.1 million and households with only a father and children were approximately 630,000.

Moreover, extended families accounted for 3.4 million households, with an additional 861,000 households consisting of more than one person outside of nuclear families.

The rise of solo living reflects a broader transformation in Türkiye's societal norms and values, indicating changing lifestyles and preferences among the population. As this trend continues to evolve, it is expected to reshape social interactions, urban development and the overall fabric of Türkiye's society.