The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality's Disaster Coordination Center (AKOM) has issued a warning regarding an impending southwest wind storm set to affect the city until Friday evening. Anticipating adverse conditions, AKOM has highlighted potential disruptions in air transportation, offshore services and various safety concerns, including roof and signboard damage, tree and pole downings, as well as the risk of stove and flue gas poisoning.

Starting the day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures around 11 degrees Celsius (51.8 degrees Fahrenheit), Istanbul is expected to experience a significant increase in wind strength from the southwest, transforming into a storm with speeds ranging from 40 to 80 kph (25 to 50 mph) in intermittent bursts, particularly from late evening onward.

The statement from AKOM suggests that the cold and rainy weather from the Balkans will extend its influence across the Marmara region, impacting Istanbul notably. Weekend temperatures, currently at 12-15 degrees Celsius, are forecasted to plummet by 8 to 10 degrees Celsius starting Saturday, regressing to winter levels. This temperature decrease will be accompanied by occasional strong showers.

Residents are urged to exercise caution during the southwest wind storm. Additionally, disruptions in air transportation and open sea voyages, as well as incidents like dislodged roofs and signboards, are anticipated. AKOM advises extinguishing stoves before bedtime to mitigate potential risks of carbon dioxide poisoning.

The Istanbul community is encouraged to stay informed about updates from AKOM and adhere to safety guidelines as the city navigates the challenges posed by the impending weather conditions.