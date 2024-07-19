In Istanbul, the unusually high temperatures and increased humidity levels have led to a noticeable calm in coastal areas and parks.

According to meteorological data, the oppressive heat, with temperatures expected to range between 33-36 degrees Celsius (91.4-96.8 degrees Fahrenheit) throughout the week, continues to affect the city.

Residents, suffering from the heat, prefer to stay indoors or in air-conditioned spaces to avoid the sweltering conditions.

Due to the extreme heat and high humidity, Istanbul’s popular summer spots, including coastal areas and green spaces, have remained quiet.

The Avcılar coast and the shores of Küçükçekmece Lake in Avcılar were deserted. A few residents tried to cool off in the green areas by the shore, while businesses along the coast also appeared empty.

In Karaköy and Eminönü, some visitors tried to shield themselves from the sun with umbrellas. Those seeking refuge from the heat found solace in shaded or indoor areas.

A small number of people at Sarayburnu beach took a dip in the cool waters of the Bosporus to cool off. After swimming, they spent time relaxing under the shade of trees and in green spaces.

According to the General Directorate of Meteorology, the humidity level in the city is expected to reach up to 81% at night.

With temperatures running 4 to 8 degrees Celsius above seasonal norms, citizens, especially those with chronic illnesses, the elderly and children, are advised to be cautious and take precautions between the hottest hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Recent reports highlight that not only Istanbul but nearly all major metropolises across the globe are grappling with unprecedented high temperatures. This surge in heat is part of a broader trend, as cities worldwide face record-breaking temperatures due to ongoing climate change.

The extreme weather conditions are stressing urban infrastructure, impacting public health and prompting urgent calls for effective climate action and adaptation strategies.

Experts are linking the record-high temperatures in Istanbul and other major cities around the world to the ongoing climate crisis.

With rising global temperatures attributed to climate change, urban areas are experiencing extreme heat events more frequently and intensely. This trend is straining city resources, exacerbating health risks and highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive climate mitigation and adaptation efforts.