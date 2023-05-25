TRT World Forum, a subsidiary of Turkish public broadcaster TRT World, has announced a second edition of NEXT, a special event designed for youth to tackle critical global issues and exchange ideas, scheduled for June 20.

The international platform, a part of the broader TRT World Forum is set to gather young journalists, academics, nongovernmental organization (NGO) members and entrepreneurs who have made a significant difference and provided contributions in their fields in Istanbul's Zorlu Performing Arts Center (Zorlu PSM) next month.

According to the statement made by TRT, the event that gathered over 1,000 participants from both Türkiye and abroad last year is set to host panels on themes spanning from space technologies, non-fungible tokens (NFT), media, technology to commerce, education, leadership, travel and accessibility.

The youth-focused event placing focus on innovation, a sustainable future, and climate-related issues looking to unleash creative potential will also offer the participants a comprehensive learning and application experience with VR illustration, game design, sustainable art, trend content production and e-commerce workshops.

NEXT will feature keynotes from a range of industry leaders and diverse speakers from the country and overseas, including Zindagi Foundation founder Shehzad Roy, the youngest member of the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council Jerome Foster II, educational advocate and presidential advisor Zuriel Oduwole and Green Generation Initiative founder Elizabeth Wathuti.