Istanbul's Eyüpsultan Municipality, governed by the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), has found itself at the center of controversy after failing to repay a TL 4 million debt ($115,438) to Yılmaz Kurt, the owner of a printing company. Instead of a cash settlement, the municipality offered Kurt a cemetery plot as collateral.

Kurt, who had performed printing services for the municipality, expressed his shock and frustration after discovering that the land offered to him was part of a cemetery. "What am I supposed to do with a cemetery?" Kurt said, unable to comprehend the situation.

The dispute began after Kurt requested payment for the printing work completed, only to be met with resistance. In accordance with legal procedures, Kurt requested the municipality to provide a declaration of assets, which led to the offer of a cemetery plot located in Ağaçlık neighborhood.

Upon further investigation, Kurt discovered that the property was not only a cemetery, but it also contained historical tombs. Aerial images of the land revealed its significance, with some tombs believed to be centuries old.

Kurt elaborated on the situation, saying, "I did printing work for Eyüpsultan Municipality and completed the job. When I requested payment, they refused. I started legal proceedings, and through my lawyer, I asked them to declare their assets. They showed me this cemetery and told me I could take it to auction to recover my debt."

Kurt, who is owed approximately TL 4 million, expressed concern over the offer, saying, "Now, what should I do with a cemetery? There are tombs here, some of which are over a hundred years old."

"For about a month, I’ve been trying to recover my money. They didn’t respond. Eventually, I asked for an asset declaration, and this cemetery is all they offered. My lawyer has had discussions with the deputy mayor of Eyüpsultan and relevant parties. But we got no response regarding payment, so now we’re forced to consider auctioning the cemetery. But I can’t move the tombs, and I don’t know what to do with them. The municipality says I can sell it, but how will I clear the graves? What happens if I buy it and can't sell it? This is a complicated issue, and the municipality needs to give an answer."