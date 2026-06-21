A new exhibition in Istanbul's Taksim Square is inviting visitors to explore the environmental and social impacts of waste while promoting sustainable living and responsible consumption as part of Türkiye's internationally recognized Zero Waste Initiative.

The "Zero Waste for a Sustainable Future" exhibition, prepared by the Zero Waste Foundation, presents interactive displays and educational experiences focusing on waste management, resource efficiency, circular economy practices and environmental sustainability.

Held under the auspices of Emine Erdoğan, founder of the Zero Waste Movement, chair of the United Nations High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste and honorary president of the Zero Waste Foundation, the exhibition aims to raise public awareness about the importance of reducing waste and preserving natural resources for future generations.

Speaking during a visit to the exhibition, Istanbul Governor Davut Gül said public interest in environmental issues has grown significantly in recent years, pointing to the success of the city's first Zero Waste Week, held from June 1 to 7.

According to Gül, more than 1,500 events were organized during the week, attracting approximately 1.5 million participants through workshops, educational programs, concerts and community activities.

He said the exhibition provides an opportunity for visitors, especially children and young people, to learn about environmental challenges through direct experience rather than traditional presentations.

"The emergence of a culture around zero waste shows that these efforts are producing results," Gül said.

A major focus of the exhibition is food waste, which organizers describe as one of the world's most pressing environmental and humanitarian challenges.

Zero Waste Foundation President Samed Ağırbaş said millions of people continue to face hunger and limited access to basic resources despite the large amounts of food discarded globally every day.

He noted that more than 1 billion meals are thrown away daily worldwide, while significant portions of food production and fish catches never reach consumers.

"We want to draw attention to the environmental, economic and social consequences of food waste," Ağırbaş said.

The exhibition explores the issue through data presentations, multimedia displays and practical examples that encourage visitors to adopt more sustainable habits in their daily lives.

Visitors can also learn about composting methods, food recovery practices and ways to reduce household waste.

Ağırbaş announced that the foundation is preparing a long-term international campaign in cooperation with Türkiye's Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry to encourage countries to reduce food waste. The initiative is expected to be linked to discussions surrounding the COP31 climate conference.

The exhibition consists of five thematic sections designed to offer an immersive experience.

The "Welcome Room" introduces visitors to global waste challenges through interactive digital displays and visual data presentations. The "Infinity Room" provides a three-dimensional experience focused on waste in agriculture, industry and food production while emphasizing the role individuals can play in creating change.

Additional sections examine food waste, sustainable agricultural and industrial practices, and global climate efforts. Visitors can also review and sign the Zero Waste Declaration and learn more about international sustainability initiatives.

Organizers say the exhibition reflects the broader goals of the Zero Waste Movement, which has expanded from a national environmental initiative into a global platform promoting responsible resource use and sustainable development.

The exhibition is expected to remain open in Taksim Square until the middle of next month, offering residents and tourists an opportunity to engage with environmental issues and explore practical solutions for a more sustainable future.