The Zero Waste Foundation plans to launch environmental cleanup and conservation projects at more than 120 wetlands, lakes and streams across Türkiye over the next two years, as concerns over water security and climate-related migration gain prominence ahead of the COP31 climate summit in Antalya.

According to a statement from the foundation on Tuesday, water stress caused by climate change and the migration pressures linked to dwindling resources are expected to be among the key topics at COP31.

The summit is expected to bring together global leaders, policymakers and experts to discuss climate adaptation, water security, resilient communities and resource efficiency.

Türkiye, located in the climate-vulnerable Mediterranean basin, is increasingly feeling the effects of climate change. The country aims to contribute to global solutions through policies focused on resource efficiency, climate adaptation and sustainable development.

The foundation's planned projects will focus on cleaning and protecting wetlands, lakes and streams while encouraging the participation of local communities in conservation efforts. The initiative aims to support the long-term sustainability of water resources at a time when pressure on freshwater supplies is increasing.

According to the World Bank's Groundswell report, more than 216 million people could be forced to migrate within their own countries by 2050 if adequate action is not taken to address climate change.

Reports by the U.N. and international development organizations indicate that climate change is becoming a direct driver of migration. Water scarcity, drought, declining agricultural productivity and extreme temperatures are increasingly forcing communities to leave their homes in search of more sustainable living conditions.

Experts warn that growing water stress could lead to greater economic losses, food insecurity and population displacement if water resources are not managed effectively.

Türkiye is already considered among countries experiencing water stress rather than being water-rich, with population growth, urbanization and changing consumption patterns expected to place additional pressure on available resources in the coming decades.

The foundation highlighted the success of the Lake Van Basin Protection Action Plan; the initiative, which directly affects approximately 1.1 million people, is regarded as one of Türkiye's most comprehensive watershed protection and sustainable coastal management projects.

The foundation said protecting water resources will be one of the defining challenges facing countries as they seek to adapt to climate change. Without effective action, future migration patterns may be shaped increasingly by access to water rather than economic opportunities.