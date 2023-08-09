The tallest structure in Istanbul, Çamlıca Tower, has welcomed over 1.19 million visitors this year, Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced Wednesday.

Uraloğlu stated that Çamlıca Tower has recently become the center of attention in the metropolis.

Emphasizing that the number of people visiting Çamlıca Tower was 788,241 people as of the end of August last year, the minister said that the number of visitors flocking to the tower is gradually increasing, marking an increase of 407,759 more people compared to 2022.

“The recent visitor count of the tower has now reached 1.19 million. The tower is gaining more and more importance as an international tourist attraction center. Thirty-five percent of our visitors are foreign tourists,” Uraloğlu added.

At a height of 369 meters (1,210 feet) and located 587 meters above sea level, Çamlıca Tower, the tallest tower in Europe, was opened by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on May 29, 2021.

Offering panoramic views of the city’s skyline, historical landmarks and natural beauty, Çamlıca Tower continues to be the center of attraction for Istanbulites and thousands of foreign tourists visiting the city.

Visitors can enjoy a pleasant time in the tower and take in the unique view of Istanbul by watching the multidimensional movie "Seyyah 360" about the metropolitan and visiting the interactive exhibit "Hedef Moon," which allows guests to virtually explore the moon’s shadowy surface.

With interactive areas and panoramic views of Istanbul, the average visit of tourists at Çamlıca Tower has reached one to one-and-a-half hours in the last six months.