The persistent issues surrounding malfunctioning escalators and elevators in Istanbul's rail transport systems continue to escalate, causing increasing frustration and hardship for commuters.

The failures of these essential facilities, which are integral to the smooth operation of the city's metro, tram, funicular and cable car systems operated by Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB), have led to significant disruptions in public transportation.

Recent reports highlight that the frequent breakdowns of escalators and elevators at metro stations are particularly impacting vulnerable groups, including the elderly, disabled individuals and families with young children.

These failures have made navigating the city's transit system a daunting challenge, especially in a bustling metropolis like Istanbul, where effective public transport is crucial for daily commuters.

The situation is exacerbated by the sheer volume of people relying on these systems daily, the interruption of service at various stations has led to complaints and discontent among citizens, prompting calls for urgent attention from the authorities. Many residents express their disbelief that such infrastructure issues remain unresolved in a modern urban environment.

According to information published on Metro Istanbul's official website, which updates the public on operational escalators and elevators daily, there are currently 64 malfunctioning escalators, 33 broken elevators and 24 non-operational moving walkways.

The website also indicates that numerous escalators and elevators have been rendered out of service for reasons related to safety and budget constraints.

Field observations conducted by Anadolu Agency (AA) reporters have revealed that many escalators and elevators across various lines are either temporarily or permanently out of order. At Menderes Station, for example, the elevator between the turnstile area and the ISPARK has been reported as missing directional buttons and an operational display.

At Kirazlı Station on the M1B Yenikapı-Kirazlı Metro Line, commuters face significant challenges as the escalator is not functioning, forcing passengers to struggle up steep staircases, often needing to pause for rest.

In some stations, entire entrances and exits have been completely blocked off due to escalator and elevator outages, at Fulya Station on the M7 Yıldız-Mahmutbey Metro Line, for instance, the entire exit area was found to be surrounded by wooden and aluminum panels, effectively sealing off access for commuters.

The situation is mirrored at Mahmutbey Station, which is shared between the M7 and M3 Bakırköy-Kayaşehir lines, where one entrance has been permanently closed off due to ongoing construction and maintenance work, the lack of adequate access points is resulting in crowded conditions and delays for commuters.

The M4 Kadıköy-Sabiha Gökçen Airport Metro Line is also experiencing widespread issues, with multiple stations including Tavşantepe, Hastane-Adliye, Esenkent, Yakacık-Adnan Kahveci and others reporting non-functional escalators and elevators.

Furthermore, in the newly opened M8 Bostancı-Parseller Metro Line, four stations are not operating at full capacity due to ongoing environmental and installation work.

During peak hours, passengers are frequently left waiting on platforms for trains, which arrive overcrowded due to the ongoing issues with the escalators and elevators. This results in commuters having to take the next train or even the one after, significantly delaying their journeys.

Passengers have also reported prolonged malfunctions of various escalators, with some walkways at Gayrettepe Station and Mecidiyeköy Station remaining out of service for extended periods. These walkways are marked with warning signs, indicating their non-operational status. At Taksim Station, an elevator was found to be non-functional, while several escalators descending from Istiklal Street to the metro remain out of service.

Vezneciler Station on the M2 Yenikapı-Seyrantepe-Hacıosman line has been highlighted as one of the most problematic stations, with both the downward escalator and elevator inoperative, passengers traveling with strollers or luggage face significant challenges, often resorting to carrying their items up the stairs, which poses safety risks.

Local business owners and frequent users of the Vezneciler Station, such as Murat Sayınç, expressed frustration over the long term malfunctions, stating that despite numerous complaints to IBB and Metro Istanbul, no tangible improvements have been made.

"We've faced many issues because of the escalators and elevators being out of service for months. This is unacceptable, especially in a city of this size," he commented.

Residents, including Hikmet Adıgüzel, who has lived in the Fatih area for over 40 years, lamented the overall decline in cleanliness and maintenance across public transport facilities. He remarked: "This city hasn't experienced such neglect in a long time. The streets, the buses and even the metros are in poor condition. It’s disheartening."

Recent university graduate Taha Uzun echoed these sentiments, noting that frequent breakdowns have become a normal part of commuting. "We no longer bat an eye when things break down. It's frustrating, especially when we're in a hurry."

Rümeysa Özdemir, who has been forced to use the stairs with a stroller due to non-functional elevators, highlighted the dangers of navigating public transport under these circumstances. "We do our best to be careful, but sometimes we have no choice but to find ways to get our kids and strollers up and down. It’s a constant struggle."

The situation has sparked outrage among commuters, who are demanding swift action and accountability from authorities to address these long-standing issues and improve the accessibility and reliability of Istanbul's public transport systems.