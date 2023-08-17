Japan has partnered with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to set up two recycling facilities aimed at recycling the debris resulting from the devastating earthquake that struck the southern Turkish provinces of Hatay and Kahramanmaraş on Feb. 6.

The collaborative initiative, known as the 2023 Grant Assistance Cooperation Project for Türkiye, has been brought to fruition through the combined efforts of the Japanese government and the UNDP.

A pivotal agreement was formally signed in a ceremony held at the Japanese Embassy in Ankara. The agreement was executed by Ambassador Katsumata Takahiko and UNDP Türkiye Representative Louisa Vinton. With a substantial total budget of TL 130.6 million ($4.82 million), the project is slated for completion within a year.

One of the primary objectives of this undertaking is the collection and interim storage of debris that includes materials like asbestos and other hazardous waste. The debris, which poses environmental and health risks, will be gathered and temporarily housed in the provinces of Hatay and Kahramanmaraş.

Plans are in place for the subsequent removal and proper management of this debris. Furthermore, the endeavor will encompass the establishment of two recycling facilities dedicated to processing debris waste. In a strategic move, four mobile rubble crushers will also be deployed as part of this operation.

Reflecting on the tragic loss of life and the destruction in the aftermath of the Kahramanmaraş earthquakes, Takahiko of Japan expressed his deep condolences, saying: "We are mindful of the health hazards faced by the inhabitants residing near these regions and those who will be engaged in the debris removal efforts, given the presence of harmful elements such as asbestos within the debris."

"In the spirit of averting health risks and expediting the recovery process, I am proud to officially announce the Japanese government's commitment to extend a supportive grant of 700 million Japanese Yen to the earthquake-impacted provinces of Kahramanmaraş and Hatay."

This project serves a dual purpose. It contributes not only to the eco-friendly disposal and processing of earthquake-generated debris but also aids in the establishment of a resilient social infrastructure that bolsters the Turkish economy.

The collaboration also benefits from the expertise of the Republic of Türkiye's Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, and the UNDP, which brings its specialized knowledge in the apt management of disaster-related waste.