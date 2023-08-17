The nation marked the 24th anniversary of the catastrophic Aug. 17, 1999 earthquake, with a poignant reminder of the enduring threat of seismic events looming over ceremonies held across the country. The 7.4 magnitude earthquake, which struck the northwestern province of Kocaeli, resulted in the loss of thousands of lives and stands as a somber testament to the vulnerability of this earthquake-prone region.

The epicenter of the Marmara earthquake was Gölcük, a town in the Kocaeli province and housing a prominent naval base. The devastating tremor not only wreaked havoc in Gölcük but also left a trail of destruction in its wake, affecting nearby regions such as Yalova and Istanbul.

In a mere 45 seconds in the early morning hours of Aug. 17, 1999, countless buildings were reduced to rubble, and in the days that followed, the arduous task of recovering both the deceased and the living from the debris commenced. However, the recovery effort would fade when compared to the extended period required for reconstruction and raising awareness that it is not the earthquake itself that claims lives, but rather the fragility of poorly constructed buildings unable to withstand even the slightest tremor.

The "Marmara," or "Izmit," earthquake was considered one of the most devastating earthquakes of the last century, until the grim mantle was passed to the recent Feb. 6, 2023, Kahramanmaraş catastrophe marked by 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude tremors striking the southern region of the country, resulting in the loss of over 50,000 lives and plunging countless more into uncertainty.

In the early hours of the anniversary, victims of the Gölcük disaster were commemorated at 3:02 a.m. local time. Gathered at the Kavaklı Beach monument, mourners paid their respects and offered prayers for the souls lost in the earthquake. Gölcük Mayor Ali Yıldırım Sezer, addressing the gathering, underscored that even after 24 years, the pain of that fateful event remains palpable.

Similar poignant gatherings took place in Istanbul's Avcılar district, where an earthquake monument on Marmara Street served as a backdrop for a moment of silence and the rendition of the National Anthem.

Threat persists

However, the specter of seismic threats persists. The most recent Feb. 6 tremors have been termed the deadliest in terms of casualties, highlighting the urgent need for preemptive measures against an impending Istanbul earthquake that experts predict could have devastating consequences. As the country finds itself situated upon multiple active fault lines, including the most vulnerable Northern Anatolian Fault, vulnerability remains a concerning reality.

Istanbul, the bustling heart of the nation, bears a particularly grim forecast. Experts predict that a major earthquake will inevitably strike this densely populated megacity. In response, calls for stringent safety measures and preparedness efforts have reverberated throughout the country. This extends beyond Istanbul, as the continuous aftershocks experienced in regions like Malatya and other southern provinces serve as stark reminders of the ongoing danger.

To bolster Istanbul's readiness for a looming high-magnitude earthquake, the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has embarked on a comprehensive four-phase plan. Minister Mehmet Özhaseki revealed that a special earthquake law is being formulated to expedite this preparedness. Notably, discussions with various municipal bodies have commenced, with urban transformation initiatives underway in 188 locations across the city.

With an emphasis on renovation and revitalization, Özhaseki stressed that the renovation of approximately 165,000 residences is currently in progress to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens in the face of such unpredictable natural disasters.